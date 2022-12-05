Guns N’ Roses Fans Diss Axl Rose For Canceling Accidents

Axl Rose had been the lead singer of the rock band Guns N’ Roses since the mid-80s, and for the second time, an accident happened during one of their concerts. The band was actually touring Australia and will be moving on to New Zealand. After that, they’ll take a break for a while and that will give music fans a lot of time to diss Axl Rose.

Guns N’ Roses Tour Incident In Adelaide, Australia

Everybody loves to go to concerts. After all, there;’s nothing like a live event to get the adrenalin going. You can also use your smartphone to capture footage for social media. Even minor injuries can occur at big concert events. One woman was seriously injured while playing at Adelaide Oval. Axl later spoke out about the incident.

Guns N’ Roses fans in the USA fell in love with the band back in the late 80s when their single, “Welcome to the Jungle” The album was officially released. People who attended live concerts, or watched the video on YouTube know that Axl began a tradition by throwing his microphone into the crowd at the conclusion of each show. This act was also used to injure someone. A Perth fan sued the band almost a decade back because his mic had broken some of their teeth.

Guns N’ Roses Singer Axl Rose Cancels Mic-Throwing

Page Six shared their story about Axl Rose’s cancellation of mic-throwing and they also posted it on Instagram. People were shocked by how badly Rebecca Howe was hurt. She was left with two blackened eyes and a broken nose. However, in the comments section, unsympathetic folks slammed her for apparently not paying attention.

Guns N’ Roses fans love trying to catch the mic. After all, it’s a collectible item and is highly coveted. We all wait for that moment. Obviously, Axl Rose didn’t intend to hurt Rebecca Howe, but he will stop throwing the mic in the future. A statement was made by him. “Obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in any way hurt anyone at any of (our) shows anymore.”

Disqualified for Canceling Accidents

Irritated Guns N’ Roses fans took to the comments and one of them wrote, “She could’ve caught it and had a great souvenir if she’d been paying attention.”

Unsympathetic readers also said: “Thanks for ruining it for everyone else. 🖕🏼”

Axl was also disowned and one follower wrote. “Omg so now ACCIDENTS are canceled too 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

They are dissatisfied and have turned against Axl. One said, “He looks like a female check out lady at Walmart.”

Clearly, it’s going to be a long-running thread on social media. There will be many memes in the future, it’s certain.

Editorial credit: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com