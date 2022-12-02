Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. What Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Adam Warlock Should Look Like

Redditor /u/igloo_poltergeist One of Warlock’s first social media fans was able to spot the red costume with skull attached to it. According to Comic VineThis is Adam’s costume after he was resurrected in his original form as Adam to defeat Thanos, save half the universe and prevent the Infinity Gauntlet from consuming all of it. It makes sense that the studio would go with this look, since that’s also the arc where he has the most interaction with Nebula, Gamora, and Drax — all of whom will be in “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.”

This choice has been supported by the overwhelming majority of fans. /u/reigspsych325 Thinks that the makeup is better than the previous film. Other commenters on the thread do not see any difference, but they all agree that it looks great and matches the sci-fi tone. However, not all are as positive. Although Warlock’s second appearance in this video is highly praised Thank you threadNaysayers, not so much /u/Vegan_Harvest said, “I feel like they could punch up the color on those costumes a bit.” The top comment is however, Warlocks are a popular choice This trailer has received hundreds of votes so far. It’s easy to see that his look in the MCU will appeal to the vast majority of audience members.