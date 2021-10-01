Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode First Cast List Is Out: ‘Here Comes the Sun’

In 2021, Grey’s Anatomy enters its 18th season, making it the longest-running primetime show currently airing on ABC.

Since the series began airing in 2005, Grey’s has seen countless characters come and go while a few stalwarts have remained in the cast from the very beginning.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy begins on September 30th with a Station 19 crossover and welcomes several guest stars as a result, but just who is set to join the cast of episode 1?

Grey’s Anatomy season 18, episode 1 release date and plot

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy gets underway on ABC with episode 1 at 9/8c on September 30th, 2021.

Titled Here Comes the Sun, the episode serves as the second half of a crossover event with sister show, Station 19.

With Seattle celebrating its rebirth post-Covid, Station 19 and Grey Sloan are forced to deal with the fallout from the Phoenix Fair as several fairgoers get mixed up in some reckless behaviour.

While the doctors treat a patient who has encountered illegal fireworks, Bailey sets her sights on hiring some new recruits.

Owen and Teddy look to take the next step forward with their engagement while Meredith has an unexpected opportunity placed upon her when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother’s past.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18, episode 1 cast

As ever in Grey’s Anatomy, season 18’s opening episode welcomes back a host of main cast members as well as some new faces and guest stars.

Appearing in the cast of episode 1 are:

Main and recurring cast

Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Jessica Capshaw as Dr Arizona Robbins

Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus Lincoln

Jaicy Elliot as Dr Taryn Helm

Richard Flood as Dr Cormac Hayes

Greg Germann as Dr Tom Koracick

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

T.R. Knight as Dr George O’Malley

Alex Landi as Dr Nico Kim

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Dr Maggie Pierce

Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt

James Picken Jr as Dr Richard Webber

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Chandra Washington as Dr Miranda Bailey

Bokhee An as Nurse Bokhee

Guest stars

Kate Burton as Dr Ellis Grey

Peter Gallagher as David Hamilton

Abigail Spencer as Dr Megan Hunt

Debra Mooney as Evelyn Hunt

Melissa DuPrey as Intern Sara Oritz

Kennedy Bryan as Alexis Stevens

Loretta Devine as Adele Webber

Romi Dias as Nadia Correa

Scott Foley as Henry Burton

Mark Saul as Dr Steve Mostow

Mark Nuñez as Eli Stevens

Savannah Paige Rae as Winnie

Sara Ramirez as Dr Callie Torres

Skyler Shaye as Katie Bryce

Kate Walsh as Dr Addison Montgomery

Guest star spotlight

Peter Gallagher as David Hamilton

David Hamilton is a new arrival in season 18 and is reported to have a past connection with Meredith Grey’s mother.

Taking on the role is Peter Gallagher, a veteran of over 100 acting roles including appearances in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, Palm Springs, Law & Order: SVU, Covert Affairs and 1999’s American Beauty.

Romi Dias as Nadia Correa

Romi Dias takes on the role of Nadia Correa in the season 18 premiere and is one of the few one-off guest stars in the episode.

The actress has over 30 previous roles to her name including appearances in 9-1-1, Doubt and FX’s The Bridge.

Kate Walsh as Dr Addison Montgomery

Kate Walsh returns as a member of the main Grey’s Anatomy cast in season 18, with her last appearance coming back in 2012, a whopping nine years ago.

In the years since, Kate Walsh has appeared in some big-name productions including The Umbrella Academy, 13 Reasons Why and the 2017 film Girls Trip.

Melissa DuPrey as Intern Sara Oritz

And finally, we end with Melissa DuPrey who continues her guest role as Intern Sara Ortiz in season 18.

The up-and-coming made her debut in 2016 but has more than 10 roles to her name, including appearances in The Chi, Chicago PD, Fox’s medical drama The Resident, Apple TV+’s Cherry, and Andre series.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy begins on ABC at 9/8c on Thursday, September 30th.

