“Green Book” Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. At 60, Frank Vallelonga Jr. dies

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was an actor that appeared in “Green Book” And “The Sopranos,” According to the NYPD, he was a victim of unspecified causes and died in New York City’s Bronx on Monday. He was sixty-six years old.

A call was received at 3:50 am by police reporting that an unidentified body was found near a factory on 1243 Oak Point Ave. Vallelonga Jr. was identified later as the man who had been found unconscious at the scene. According to a spokesperson from the NYPD, there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body.

Steven Smith (35), was arrested and charged for concealment of an human corpse.

Vallelonga Jr. was the son of Frank, a real-life bouncer. “Tony Lip” Viggo Mortenson portrays Vallelonga in 2018’s Best Picture Winner “Green Book.” Rudy Vallelonga Jr. was played by Vallelonga Jr. in the movie that Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie co-wrote.

“Green Book” tells the true story of Bronx native Tony Lip’s tenure as a bouncer who was later hired to drive pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) on a tour through the Jim Crow-era South.

Vallelonga landed his first acting gig in 1994’s “A Beautiful Disguise,” Nick directed the episode. A special episode of “The Simpsons” featured him. “The Sopranos,” In 2004, his father, Carmine Lupertazzi (mob boss), played the role of Carmine Lupertazzi. You can also see him in other TV and film roles. “The Signs of the Cross,” “All In,” “The Neighborhood” And “Gravesend.” Vallelonga’s most recent role was Uncle Luca in the 2021 film “The Birthday Cake,” Starring Val Kilmer and Ewan McGregor

For more information, has reached out the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of New York.

