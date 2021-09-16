Government Attempts To Push More ‘Britishness’ On TV Are Getting Incredibly Roasted

Plans for UK public service broadcasters to create more shows that showcase “Britishness” have been widely mocked after ministers cited Derry Girls as an example of a show that would meet that obligation.

Media minister John Whittingdale reportedly told a Royal Television Society conference: “I intend to include proposals that will expand the remit of public service broadcasters so that it includes a requirement for them to produce ‘distinctively British’ content.”

Whittingdale added that the term “Britishness” was “a difficult concept to measure”, adding “we will talk to Ofcom about how to make the obligation of Britishness work”, according to the i.

Ofcom is said to be drawing up a workable definition of what is being asked for, but other examples that were given included Only Fools and Horses, Fleabag, Downton Abbey, The Great British Bake Off, Blackadder, Doctor Who and the Carry On films.

However, the inclusion of Derry Girls, a sitcom set in 1990s Northern Ireland at the tail end of ‘The Troubles’, raised some eyebrows as many of the jokes in the show are at the expense of the English. Northern Ireland is a part of Great Britain, but it is not the UK.

Many have been quick to point out how bizarre and how much of a self-own the inclusion of Derry Girls in this list was.

Also, the vague word “Britishness” has prompted much ridicule as no one seems to know what it means.

According to reports, Derry Girls “very clearly” met the criteria that culture ministers were seeking because it is “very clearly set in Northern Ireland at a particularly challenging time.” The agenda defines “Britishness” as “reflecting all parts of the UK.”

The speech was originally set to be delivered by former culture secretary Oliver Dowden before he was replaced by Nadine Dorries as part of Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle.