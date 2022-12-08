Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2022 Revealed

What was searched for celebrity babies?

Though Amber Heard welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard last year, she still remained a popular search trend this year.

Additionally, users looked up Rihanna‘s baby, a son she welcomed in May. She first confirmed her pregnancy in January, which was announced with sweet photos taken in New York City.

In the KarJenner world, Kylie Jenner‘s second child with Travis Scott was also a search trend, as well as Khloe Kardashian‘s second child with Tristan Thompson.

Who was the celebrity who searched this keyword? duos?

If you think of celebrity duos, who was searched together? Will Smith Chris Rock Search trends ranked No. 1.

Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen They were also popular in search after concerns about the NFL’s star returning to the field. After 13 years together, the couple divorced in October.

Another pair on the list of top trending searches were Shakira Gerard Piqué. The two confirmed they were splitting ways in June after 11 years together, with the singer later publicly speaking out about how “tough” She and her two sons were separated. Milan9 and Sasha, 7.