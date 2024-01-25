Good News, Impasses, and Alarming Discoveries Unveiled: GH Spoilers January 25th!

GH Spoilers: Shocker! General Hospital Headlined by Alarming Discoveries, Impasses and Good News

General Hospital spoilers and updates for Thursday, January 25, 2024, tease good news, impasses, and alarming discoveries.

General Hospital Spoilers – Jordan Ashford Recruits Brick

Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) recruits Brick (Stephen A. Smith) to help herself and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) in their investigation. She believes he’d be the perfect man for the job. As Brick asks what’s the mission, Jordan reveals that she has a lead on trying to further trace the gun used by the sniper in the Metro Court shootings, where Anna and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) were shot at. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) was also caught in the crossfire and the FBI brought Jordan in and told her to stay out of their case. Therefore, Jordan will want Brick to conduct further investigation on tracing the gun without the FBI finding out.

GH Spoilers – Good News at Hamilton Finn’s Office

At Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) office at the hospital, Martin appears to have good news, as Finn says “you found something that might help the defense”. Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) also stands by and listens with interest. With Finn’s malpractice trial looming, they have to have their defense together. Hopefully, whatever Martin has found will indeed help the defense.

General Hospital Spoilers – Impasses

Robert and Diane find themselves at an impasse over Sonny as they dine together. Robert is agitated as he asks Diane if she’s offended that he might win! Robert, being the District Attorney, will be the prosecutor, and Diane is the defense lawyer defending Sonny. Even though Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) made a deal for Cyrus to drop the charges against Sonny, she can’t follow through since she was fired. It looks like Sonny’s trial is on and Robert and Diane will continue to bicker.

GH Spoilers – Try, Try, Again?

At Kristina Corinthos-Davis’ (Kate Mansi) place, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) are present. Kristina tells them that when they’re ready, they can try again. Kristina and Molly thought Kristina was pregnant when they did an at-home test and were all excited. It turns out that Kristina may not be pregnant after all-and maybe it was just too early, but TJ would know for sure. They all knew that artificial insemination is hit or miss and they may have to try additional times.

General Hospital Spoilers – Alarming Discovery

Laura Collins (Genie Francis) is at the PCPD stressing to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) that they have to arrest Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). Heather Webber (Alley Mills) apparently got to Laura as she’s telling the two cops that they’ve got to arrest her before she does something terrible. According to Heather, Esme wanted revenge on Ava Jerome, (Maura West) Nikolas Cassadine, (Adam Huss) Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Laura, Dante, and Chase will make an alarming discovery-and that will likely be that Esme’s already left town, leaving Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) unconscious on the floor at The Invader!

GH Spoilers – Bad News Travels Fast?

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Sonny are having drinks, and she asks him if he knows something that she doesn’t know. It seems if Dante, Laura, and Chase have already found Kevin and Esme gone, it would be Alexis who’d get the call. Esme stole Alexis’ credit card for the Invader and quite possibly the laptop so she could book her flight. Sonny looks very concerned as he prepares to answer Alexis’ question.

