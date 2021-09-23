Fox Alter Ego Queen Dynamite Star Meet Dasharra Bridges! The Masked Singer

Queen Dynamite was one of the first season’s contestants. But, who is she offstage?

You’ve seen The Masked Singer giving celebrities an opportunity to step back onto the stage with their identities concealed, but now Fox is bringing out its companion show, Alter Ego. Instead of highlighting celebrities who have stepped back from the limelight, Alter Ego aims to give everyday people that similar anonymity to belt their hearts out on stage by having them perform as an avatar.

“I’ve always wanted to sing; since [I was] a child, that’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do,” she told Fox. “But, you know, life issues came about. I had my children and it was really hard, and I couldn’t really focus on music because I had to work.”

From there, Dasharra built a platform known as JOASM to connect single mothers together and offer advice beyond her book as they navigate bringing up children alone.

Dasharra is the author of Journey of a Single Mother, sharing her first-hand account of raising her children alone from her early 20s and offering advice to other moms in her position.

Dasharra Bridges, a current Atlanta resident, is the Queen Dynamite avatar. She is originally from Rochester, N.Y., and is a single mother who created a platform to support other single mothers.

Dasharra claimed that the show’s format helped overcome her stage fear.

Dasharra was a single mother and her stage fear kept her from taking her singing seriously. “This show is my second chance to do something that I had put on a back burner,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She describes herself as an “introvert,” so being able to create an avatar that is the opposite of herself was really an opportunity for her to feel more confident on stage.

“I’m really small. I’m only 4 feet, 11 inches. My avatar is 6 feet, 4 inches!” she added. “I wanted her to be the opposite of me. She’s very fierce. She can own the room.” Through this avatar, Dasharra said she found confidence in her stage presence she hadn’t felt before. “[Queen Dynamite is] Full of sass. She is someone that will take the stage; she is not afraid of anything,” she told Fox. “You can give her any song, and she’s going to sing it and always put her spin on it.”

She said that performing through an avatar in front of judges like Alanis Morissette, will. i.am, Nick Lachey, and Grimes helped give her the confidence she needed in her own abilities to get over her stage fright.