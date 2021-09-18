Fourth stimulus cheque $600 Payments Sent To More than half a Million People! California

MORE than half a million people have received their brand new stimulus cheque payments worth $600.

California’s Golden State II program includes the latest stimulus checks.

However, those who are still waiting to receive their payment might be interested in checking their eligibility.

To be eligible for the second Golden State Stimulus you must submit your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021, and have been a California resident for more than half the year.

For the 2020 tax year, you must have a California adjusted gross income of $1 to $75,000 or wages of $0 – $75,000 and a California adjusted gross income of $0 to $75,000 in 2020.

As struggling Americans speculate about whether a fourth-round or four of the stimulus checks will be worth approximately $600 to $1,200, calls for $2,000 cash are increasing.

21 Democratic Senators have called upon President Joe Biden, while Biden has yet not to take the plug, to provide recurring checks for Americans in need.