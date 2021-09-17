Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster Gets Engaged Receiving Tons Of Congratulations

“The Fast and the Furious” actress Jordana Brewster shared a big relationship update on Instagram this week. Mason Morfit, her boyfriend, is now her husband.

Actress Jordana Brewster shared that she and her boyfriend, businessman, and CEO of investment firm ValueAct Capital are officially engaged with an adorable photo of them on Instagram.

The “Fast and Furious” actress shared a photo of herself cuddled up to Morfit on the beach. In the photo, she is appropriately wearing a sweater with hearts on it while showing off her new accessory; an engagement ring.

The couple smiled happily at each other as they walked towards the camera.

The pair looked very happy as they smiled towards the camera. Brewster sat in Morfit’s neck as he took the sweet shot of the couple basking in the sun.

Brewster and Morfit first sparked engagement rumors earlier this week as she was photographed wearing a massive diamond on her left ring finger, Page Six reported.

The outlet shared photos of Brewster and Morfit walking around Hollywood. She wore ripped jeans, a white shirt, and a yellow cardigan, and the engagement ring was on full display as she held her cellphone against her chest.