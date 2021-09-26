Fantasia Barrino Stuns her Fans by Flaunting in Killer Curves in Tight Burgundy Dress & Gray Jeans 3 Months after Giving Birth.

Three months after welcoming her third child, Fantasia Barrino is looking so sexy and flaunting her gorgeous figure, leaving her fans stunned and lost for words to describe her with.

On May 23, 2021, former “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino welcomed her third child and second daughter, Keziah London Taylor, who she shares with Kendall Taylor.

Keziah is Kendall Barrino and Barrino’s first baby together. She arrived after the couple experienced infertility problems. The happy parents shared the news via Instagram posts about their daughter’s arrival.

A few days after welcoming Keziah, Barrino opened up about her birth and took to her Instagram to share that the tiny tot was born a “little too early” but is a “fighter” just like her mother.

Barrino posted a photo from her maternity shoot that showed her holding her baby bump and wearing a white sheer dress. She also wrote in her post’s caption:

“The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other.”

Following the post, many of Barrino’s fans and fellow celebrities shared their prayers for Keziah, who spent a month at the neonatal intensive care unit after her birth.

The proud mother of the cute baby shared an adorable picture on Instagram to welcome her home.

Barrino shared her first photos with the world and continued to update her followers on her daughter’s health.

Barrino has shed her baby fat for almost four months now, after Keziah’s arrival. In recent Instagram pictures, she showed off her beautiful post-pregnancy body. This left her followers stunned.

In one of the posts, she shared a picture that showed her leaning on a wall while clad in a tight black top, which she paired with gray jeans and heels. Her makeup and accessories were also chic. She wore a black and silver hat.

In the post’s caption, Barrino wrote, “Getting that weight Off. Pants just a little Big.” A day after making that post, she made another one where she shared yet another gorgeous picture of herself.

This time, she shared a side-by-side snap of herself. She was wearing a black mini dress that reached just above her knees in the first photo. Keziah was carried in her arms by her mother while she snapped with her iPhone.

It was hard not to notice Barrino’s curves as she posed in her dress. But, the photo beside it showed that she had lost more weight. She looked gorgeous in a burgundy gown just below her knees.

Barrino’s followers couldn’t believe it and took turns to share their opinions.

In the snap, she posed next to a wall and flaunted her incredible curves and impressive figure, showing she had lost a tremendous amount of baby weight. The singer, who rocked her signature short hair in the photo, celebrated her achievement in the post’s caption by writing:

“Yes, I believe I’m feeling myself again 🤣 @shopboujeehippie; that’s all I can say about that.”

She credited a Meltdown Detox from Boujee Hippie with helping her hit her goal weight in no time and urged her fans to use her code when shopping at the retail company.

One of them applauded her and admitted her snapback is unreal, while a second fan confessed that she looks incredible.

One of them applauded her and admitted her snapback is unreal, while a second fan confessed that she looks fantastic. Barrino is beautiful, according to a third person.

One fan said Barrino is beautiful from head to foot, while another commented that she was not playing and looked great.

Barrino and Kendall share the most adorable love story. After dating for three weeks, the couple was married.

Kendall is the founder and CEO of Salute1st, a Leadership and Training Academy geared towards challenging men of all ages to shift their mindsets and perspectives regarding male-associated obstacles.

Kendall describes himself as a self-educated Black man. He dropped out of school at the end of 10th grade. He overcame many obstacles to get to where he is now. His relationship with God and experience were the most important lessons he learned in his life.

Barrino brought back memories from her childhood, which she shared with her oldest son.

He and Barrino prioritize Christian values and usually thank God for bringing them together. The couple never had sex after marriage.

While speaking about her and Kendall’s blissful marriage in a viral interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Barrino courted controversy when she said most women were trying to be leaders in their relationship, which is why they could not find men.

She explained that women cannot be the kings in the house and urged them to fall back and let their men lead the way. Kendall was the father of Treyshaun before he married Barrino. Barrino was already a mom of two while she was still tying the knot with Barrino.

The singer-songwriter is the mother of Zion, her daughter, who she gave up to her as a teenager. Zion shared many of her mother’s experiences and was there for her when she first became famous.

Barrino brought back her and her oldest child’s sweet memories while celebrating her 18th birthday last year and said she is proud of the young lady Zion has become.

Barrino has a son, Dallas Xavier. She shares him with Antwaun Cook, who was her ex-boyfriend. Treyshaun and Kendall are grandparents through Treyshaun.

Barrino has had many difficulties in her life but has triumphed over them all to get to where she is today. She has found her perfect man in Kendall and will hopefully enjoy many more beautiful moments with their family.