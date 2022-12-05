Electric Picnic 2023 Tickets: Pre-sale and confirmed prices

Electric Picnic announced their 2023 lineup, but what are the prices and where can I buy tickets? Here’s what you need to know.

You will find Electric Picnic returning next year with a new exciting line-up if you’re looking for a festival to attend in Ireland.

It has revealed its 2023 debut acts. These include Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish as well as Niall Horan, Fred Again, Steve Lacy and Fred Again.

Here’s everything to know about the festival, including presale, tickets and how to get them.

How to purchase 2023 Electric Pinic tickets and pre-sale

Electric Picnic tickets go on sale Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10:00 am Ticketmaster’s website.

You can choose from different passes, including weekend camping passes, early entrance passes, and day tickets.

3Plus members will be able to access the Electric Picnic presale. They’ll receive a code that allows them to attend on Wednesday, December 7.

To grab the presale code for Three Ireland and your tickets before the general public sale, go to the below link.

What is the cost of Electric Picnic Tickets 2023?

Ireland’s largest music festival returns to Stradbally, Co Laois and will take place from September 1 to September 3 in 2023. Tickets for next year will be available at:

Early entry passes (Thursday night) – €39.05

Campervan Pass – €85

Family weekend camping (early bird) – €235

Weekend camping – €281

Sunday day tickets – €106

You will be able to get tickets to this much-anticipated event if your alarm clock is set early Wednesday or Friday.

You can find more details about tickets, the festival and directions to the venue at www.festival.com Electric Picnic’s website.

2023 lineup

Electric Picnic confirmed that the first ten acts for next year will be performed, and the headliners in 2023 are Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi.

Fans can catch the performances of Niall Horan and Steve Lacy as well as Idles, Jamie xx, Jamie xx, and Idles over the weekend in Stradbally.

The last remaining acts you’ll see in 2013 are Rick Astley and Amyl, as well as Rick Odell and Amyl. You can follow Electric Picnic’s Twitter feed for further details:

