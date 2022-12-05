Dragon Quest Treasures: Treasure hunting monster quests

DRAGON Quest 9 has been a great series character and is featured in a new spin-off called Dragon Quest Treasures.

Erik, the friendliest thief set out with his sister Mia to discover as much treasure possible.

1 This is more about dragon hunting and treasure hunting. Square Enix Credit

The game will be a prequel to Dragon Quest, but it also serves to change up Dragon Quest.

Treasures is more Monster-like than the mainline but has its own twists.

The emphasis is on monster collection, finding beasts to fight alongside. However, the title also mentions treasure hunting.

Collecting monsters is more about finding more treasure than it is.

You take over Mia for the first chapter. Erik can also be controlled. You find them in Draconia filled with precious and rare treasure.

After you pick up your first monsters, you’ll start accepting quests, finding treasure, and taking that treasure back home when you’re overburdened.

You’ll find yourself slowly creeping towards goals rather than blasting through, as numerous quests full up the small but full world.

Combat is a core feature of the series. It functions slightly differently in this episode.

We now have action-based combat instead of turning-based. Think Final Fantasy 7 remake as an example.

However, it’s not as polished as the prior example, as you are limited in your options.

You can do the usual attack, jump and dodge but there are not many special moves or abilities that will allow you to strategize.

Each monster can be given a special attack, however you must do many basic attacks before the metre is built up.

The slingshot also has a variety of ammo options. You can use it to heal or create elemental effects.

So far, it just doesn’t feel deep enough to get too much enjoyment out of it.

You feel random about the chance that a monster could join you, and those who come with unique outfits or accessories can give you great grief when they don’t join.

Every monster has a unique movement ability that will help you travel the globe. Dracky and slimes are able to jump very high.

Some monsters can be evaded or you can sprint quickly. The problem with monster joining is that you could be restricted from these areas for long periods of time.

The Switch does this technically very well. This game runs well on the Switch, unlike other Unreal Engine games that have had trouble with it.

It’s a different kind of Dragon Quest game, and fans of the main series may feel out of place.

But if you can enjoy it for its unique charms, then it’s not an unpleasant way to spend your time.

Georgina Young and Oliver Brandt wrote this article for the company GLHF.