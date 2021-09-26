Donald Trump Rally in honor of Marines killed in Kabul leaves 13 front row seats open in Perry, Georgia!

By Amy Comfi
In
WHO IS LOOKING AT AMERICA’S BASE NOW IN AFGHANISTAN?

Donald Trump asked the crowd who was now “looking at” the US military bases in Afghanistan.

He told them: “China!”

“We were never leaving that, we had a perfect plan, and they were listening… for 18 months we didn’t have one soldier killed.

“We would never have moved our military out first.

“They would have gone last.

“First Americans, then the people who deserved to come out. Which by the way, the people that came out are not the ones that they were talking about.

“That was just like a mad rush… we would have bombed our five bases, and occupy Bagram, for a long time to come.”

