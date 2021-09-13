Disney+ Upcoming Movie That Are Being Delayed!

The release Sneakerella? A new Disney+ film that was produced last year According to reports, the release of this movie has been delayed to next year. This movie tells the Cinderella story, but this time it is set in the world of sneaker design. It Star Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, who was recently seen in Little Fires Everywhere Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directs the film.

On Sunday Dejaview Stream reported Sneakerella Was delayed due to a Twitter user as well as a publicity contact Sneakerella. The representative confirmed this. Sneakerella It was not being transferred to the Disney Channel, despite a Disney Music release referring to it as an Original Disney Movie. The official novelization of this film was delayed from November 2022 to May 2022 and then moved up to February 2022. Sneakerella Disney+ will continue to be the premier channel, but it was still produced by Disney Channel. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Phineas Ferb: Candace Against The Universe.

Amazon Prime Video’s release could be one reason behind the delay. Cinderella, starring pop star Camila Cabello. Like SneakerellaIt’s also a modernized fairy tale. Disney+ also has another programming. Cinderella There has been many adaptations of Brandy’s TV movie and the animated classic from 1950. Ever After. (Unbeknownst to Disney, the live-action adaptation of their 2015 animated film is also available. Cinderella This feature is not currently available on Disney+.

Sneakerella stars Jacob is El, a Queens-based aspiring sneaker designer who works in an old store that his mother once owned. His talents are kept secret by his two stepbrothers. But his life is changed when he meets Kira Underwood, the daughter of sneaker tycoon Darius King. They bond over their love for sneakers, and El’s dreams are made possible by the assistance of a Fairy Godmother. Stars include Yvonne Senat Jones and Devyn Nakoda, Juan Chioran. Bryan Terrell Clark, Bryan Chioran, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Leach, Hayward Stewart, Kolton Stewart

Mindy Stern and Tamara Chestna authored the film. Executive producers are Jane Startz, Rachel Watanabe–Batton. Rosenbaum, who directed Romana and Beezus AquamarineHe is also the executive producer of the project.