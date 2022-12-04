Dionne Warwick Worries About You If She Hears Your Music Too Much

Dionne Warwick isn’t just saying a little prayer for her fans. The award-winning singer is letting her followers know that she’s worried about them if they’re listening to her music on repeat. She also gives her followers some tips that all of us should follow, including a Grammy Winner.

Spotify has released Spotify Wrapped this week. It shows Spotify users the most-listened music through 2022. Warwick offers a simple message: Get out and play some grass, as listeners examine their year’s top artists.

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Warwick recognizes her sadness through her music. Warwick tells her fans to just keep going. Recent tweets by Warwick show that she is encouraging fans to keep going. “If I am on your Spotify Wrapped let me know. Most of my songs are sad and I am hoping you’re okay. We can talk about it.”

If you are on my @Spotify If you have any questions, please let me know. Most of my songs are sad and I am hoping you’re okay. Talk about it. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 30, 2022

‘Go Outside And Touch Nature’

A few of Warwick’s top fans immediately responded to her tweet. One fan tweeted, “The amount of times I cried to ‘Anyone Who Had a Heart’ this year is unhealthy.” Warwick responded with simple, but uplifting advice. “Go outside and touch nature. I love you. Everything will be okay.”

Other fans shared how Warwick’s songs have helped them get in touch with their emotions. The singer actually was the favorite artist of one fan. The Twitter user also shared this: “Let’s talk about it. 😭 I was in my feelings this year.”

Another follower tweeted how Warwick’s music has helped her get through multiple heartaches this year. A fan shared this link: “Well you know I’m just in between the heartaches. You’re my number 2 mother.”

Warwick was second to Mariah carey in fan voting, but Warwick finished as runner up. “I Say A Little Prayer” The singer checked in with her follower. “How are you feeling?” The artist responded in a tweet. Her fan responded with a link to Warwick’s song, “One Last Memory.”

Warwick’s fans also let her know that they don’t want to make the singer over. The fans would actually do almost anything to help Warwick, even checking in via Twitter. The reply was one. “Don’t Make Me Over” singer’s tweet, a loyal fan asked how Warwick is doing. “Wait…are *you* okay, though? We’re here for you, too.”

Yes. Yes. I’m grateful to my family. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 30, 2022

She continues smiling and shining, apparently. She answered the question and let her fans know. “Yes. I am happy and grateful for family.” We’re certainly grateful for Dionne Warwick.

