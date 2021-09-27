Devestating News For Pro Dancers After Being Struck With Covid-19 Before DWTS Show

Bad news for Dancing With The Stars viewers. One fan-favorite pro dancer has to step away from the dance floor after testing positive for COVID-19 just one day ahead of the Live show. Will the dancer’s celeb partner drop out of the competition or dance with someone else? Keep reading for more on this breaking story.

Night one of DWTS is nerve-wracking for everyone. People watching at home watch anxiously as the contestants show off their passable, but not great, dance moves.

But that all changed in Season 30. The majority of the celebrity contestants scored in the mid-20s out of a possible 40. No one is getting perfect tens yet. Just one star – Cobra Kai‘s Martin Kove – received less than 20 on his first dance. The veteran actor’s karate-fused dance received just 13 out of 40, making it probable that he will be the first elimination.

One of the pro dancers for Season 30 took to Instagram to share the devastating news that they tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Cheryl Burke has been a constant presence on DWTS. In fact, this is her 29th season on the popular ABC dance competition. She’s competed in every season since Season 2, winning the Mirrorball Trophy twice.

In a heartbreaking video on her Instagram feed, Cheryl revealed on Sunday, September 26, that she tested positive for COVID-19. The news came just one day before she was supposed to return to the dance floor for the second episode of DWTS.

TV Line reported that Cheryl wasn’t feeling well and took a test as a precaution. The test came back positive, which means she has to quarantine for 10 days. She will miss both the September 27 and October 4th episodes of DWTS.

What happens now? Will the show go on?

Cheryl did say in her video that she hopes she didn’t infect anyone else. It’s unclear at this point how the show will go forward. According to TV Line‘s sources, the situation will be addressed during the September 27th Live show.

Given that Cody was in close quarters with Cheryl, perhaps he had to leave the competition. Typically if a pro dancer is injured or otherwise unable to dance, another pro steps in. However, it may not be possible for another dancer to learn the choreography in such a short amount of time.