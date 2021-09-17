Detroit Couple with COVID-19 Die on the Same Day within Hours of Each Other

After over two decades of marriage, a couple began losing their breath, simultaneously taking their last one together. They left behind a trail of destruction and devastated families, leaving those who were left to care for their loved ones.

A couple celebrated their anniversary at the ICU despite being thousands of miles apart. 44-year-old Troy and Charletta Green passed away just hours apart, with their seven children now mourning.

After choosing to take a trip with the family to Florida, Troy decided to stay home because of his feeling ill. Charletta then had to be taken to hospital soon after arriving in the new state.

Troy Green is seen kissing Charletta Green while she smiles. Source: gofundme.com

Troy's wife slowly deteriorated, and she eventually passed away, while he followed a few hours from a heart attack, with his sister Tiki Green expressing:

“We just always knew they were coming home…So for neither of them to come home, words can’t explain how we feel right now.”

Tiki has revealed the couple was in the process of thinking about vaccinations but had not done so yet. His sister in mourning, Tiki Green, has stressed the importance of getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

These two lovebirds met when they were teenagers and were married for 22 years. They have seven children aged between 10 years old and 23 years old.

Earlier this year, another husband and wife died hours apart after 70 years of marriage.

The family was quite religious, with Troy as a deacon and the seven children and their mother joining in on singing with the choir frequently. Tiki is so impressed by her efforts to get the best support for these children, and she has even made a point of pleading with her.

One way this is being done is by creating a GoFundMe page. While they have miraculously surpassed their monetary goal, Asha Serenity Marie, Troy, and Charletta’s niece pointed out that the response hasn’t been all positive, stating:

“A lot of hateful things have been said… regarding their parents being unvaccinated.”

The page has since been disabled due to this backlash, but donations can still be sent to $ashahope96. These funds will go towards a double funeral as well as general support for the children.

This somewhat romantic yet tragic occurrence is not unique to Troy and Charletta. Earlier this year, another husband and wife died hours apart after 70 years of marriage.

96-year-old Wanda Wold and James “Jim” Wold both passed on July 20, 2021. Jim died just 15 hours after his beloved wife, where he shared a room with her at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa.

Their grandson Dan Engstler shared a post on Facebook expressing his belief that God had a hand in their passing so close to one another. Whatever one may believe about this, these couples’ love for each other truly stands the test of time.