Details on Why Gabe’s Wife Raquell Rose Not on ‘Alaskan Bush People’?

Discovery fans have been wondering why Gabe Brown’s wife is not on Alaskan Bush People in recent episodes, and in her Instagram bio, Raquell Rose even says she’s “temporarily MIA.”
So, why is Raquell missing in action, exactly? After doing some sleuthing online, we think we know the reason…
It seems like Raquell is living a more private existence now that she and her husband have started a family.
Here’s more on Raquell and Gabe’s personal lives, including their journeys into marriage and parenthood.
Gabe and Raquell tied the knot — twice — in 2019.
According to People, Gabe and Raquell started dating on Valentine’s Day 2018 after being introduced by his sister Rain. In January 2019, the couple got married in a private ceremony — officiated by his brother Noah — near the Brown home in Washington. And then Gabe and Raquell said their I do’s again that June, trading vows in front of friends and family on the five-month anniversary of the couple’s first wedding date.
“I’m so happy my family, especially my mom, could be by our side on our special day,” Gabe told People. “Raquell is my one true love, and we’re grateful to have met each other. … [We] can’t wait for what life has in store for us.”
Raquell said, “Gabe is the most loving, kind, and funny guy I know — he makes me laugh every day. I’m so excited to start our lives together and thankful for the support of our friends and family and to God for bringing us together.”
They welcomed a child in 2019 and wanted “privacy” afterward.
A month after their second wedding, Raquell and Gabe told People they were “expecting a new addition” to their family that November. “God has blessed us in so many ways, and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall,” they added.
The due date came and went, however, with no public statement about the birth. Finally, in May 2020, a representative for the couple confirmed that Raquell had given birth and that the new parents were seeking privacy. “The baby is healthy and fine,” the rep told The U.S. Sun. “They just want privacy at this time.”
And last September, Alaskan Bush People viewers finally met the little one as Gabe and Raquell took their newborn — a daughter named Sophie — to North Star Ranch to visit Gabe’s parents.
“Being a dad is great, you know, taking care of little ones. I feel like I was geared for it,” Gabe said on the show, per The U.S. Sun. “It’s different, though, when you’re the dad. Like, you’re the guy. … The buck stops there.”
These days, Gabe appears on the show, but Raquell isn’t. However, she’s still active on Instagram has posted a photo of Gabe and Sophie with his brother Bear and Bear’s son, River, in August. And Gabe was wearing his wedding ring in that snapshot, too. So, we conclude that Gabe and Raquell are still happily married and that she’s just raising their daughter away from the Discovery cameras.