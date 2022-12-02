Despite my crew verifying my boarding pass, I boarded the wrong flight. It ended up being 3,000 miles away.

A WOMAN ended flying to Seattle because she was on the wrong airplane and realized it only three hours later.

Marijose Gamboa was originally supposed to fly from Guadalajara to Tuxtla Guierrez in Mexico, but she wound up in North West America.

2 Marijose ended-up on the wrong flight, after her boarding crew told her to go in another queue Credit: Tiktok/Marijosegam

This traveler shared how she got in trouble in another country. A series of videos Tiktok: She claimed that the airport staff checked her boarding passes on multiple occasions.

Marijose (@marijosegamShe was waiting at the airport, hoping to board the correct flight. But then the gate staff instructed her to move on.

Only when she was asked to give her passport information did she realize what was happening.

Her video reveals: “I was waiting to board at the gate for the flight to Tuxtla, but when I was about to get on the plane they, checked my ticket and sent me to a different queue.”

Marijose was greeted by a person sitting next to her onboard pass. This prompted a flight attendant who checked Marijose’s pass.

They moved her to another seat instead of her realizing she was in the wrong plane.

Continued she: “When boarding the plane, I found my seat occupied. The crew asked me for my passport and informed me that it was fine. We’ll offer you this alternative seat.”

“A flight attendant checked my boarding pass again to see my seat to confirm that it was correct and still, he didn’t tell me.”

The flight attendants requested Marijose, along with other passengers, to sign a boarding ticket three hours after the departure.

But she couldn’t grasp what she was being asked and needed to get help from the cabin crew. The document was in English.

Only when someone was sitting beside her at the airport explained to her what it meant and why she required her passport information, did she realize her mistake.

“They handed me this customs declaration sheet and instructed me to fill it in. I arrived at the destination within two hours.

The flight attendant was unable to explain what I should do. The flight attendant asked me for my passport details and how to fly without it.

“The passenger behind me told me the truth. They helped me a lot and told me we were going there. Obviously, I was very worried because my family was waiting for me in Tuxtla.”

Marijose was able to contact her Mexican family via the flight crew, and they informed Marijose of the events.

Volaris paid the airline for her return to Mexico. She eventually returned to Tuxtla Gutierrez with her family.

Marijose claims that Volaris agents in Tuxtla gutierrez blamed Marijose for taking the wrong flight.

She believes, however that people who had checked her tickets more than once could have told her she was not on the correct plane.

Sun Online Travel reached out to Volaris in order for comments.

