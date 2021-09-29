Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) Spoilers: Abigail Makes A Shocking Discovery

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Will Abigail Rat Out Gwen?

Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) left Salem months ago because she was sick of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) not trusting her and sick of everyone — including her father — taking Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) side with everything. She knew she didn’t push Gwen down those stairs and never would have done anything to hurt her baby. Abigail is now back, and she’s not happy that Gwen is still a part of the family and lives with Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

When Abby thinks harder about Gwen’s story, she starts to do the math and wonders if A-Chad was really Gwen’s baby’s father and B-when did she miscarry? If Abby figures out all of Gwen’s lies, will she tell Jack?

DOOL Spoilers – How To Plot and Ruin Lives

Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) and Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) have decided they’re going to somehow get the goods on Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash) no matter what. Gabi and Jake are the same as Philip and Ava. How will it all go? What will they learn about each other?

Gabi may be about to discover something she didn’t expect about her boyfriend. It turns out Vivian Alamain’s son has quite the past….

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Brady Black Thinks Nicole Walker Is Nuts

After feeling like she was dared, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) agreed to go on a date with EJ DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel). He had accused her of having a crush on Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and she intends to prove him wrong.

When Nicole tells Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) her plan, he laughs in her face and tells her she’s crazy. EJ is certainly not the man for her to move on with, especially since she was married to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). EJ also recalls the disaster of her marriage to EJ and how it hurt her. Will Brady be able or unwilling to make sense of Nicole’s situation? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives weekdays to see how these stories play out.