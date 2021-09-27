Cryptocurrency Prices live Latest Update Hamster Mr Goxx in rigged cage outperforms bitcoin and S&P 500!

Cryptocurrency Prices live Latest Update Hamster Mr Goxx in rigged cage outperforms bitcoin and S&P 500!
By Amy Comfi
In
EducationTechnology

CHINA’S STATEMENT

The PBOC said it will “resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehaviour in order to safeguard people’s properties and maintain economic, financial and social order”.

It said that trading of virtual currencies had become “widespread, disrupting economic and financial order, giving rise to money laundering, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and other illegal and criminal activities.”

Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, and other cryptos cannot be traced by a country’s central bank, making them difficult to regulate.

The crypto crackdown opens the gates for China to introduce its own digital currency, which it is already working on and will allow the central government to monitor transactions.

Latest News

Previous articleRemember When George and Amal Clooney’s $4.6 Million Vows Took Venice?
Next articleA Grieving Brother Writes a Heartbreaking Obituary for His ‘Special Sister’ Who Passed Away At 61.

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder