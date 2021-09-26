Could there be a second sex tape of Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian leveraged her sex tape with Ray J into international superstardom and billions of dollars. Rumors are circulating that Ray J may have a second sex tape. Here’s what we know.

‘Part 2’

Ray J and Kardashian’s infamous sex tape was filmed in 2002 then released in 2007. She used attention to create a reality TV show, following the same pattern as Paris Hilton. Keeping Up With The Kardashians launched later that year, and soon Kardashian eclipsed Hilton’s fame. Ray J also became an absolute superstar, although he didn’t reach the same heights as the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Ray J’s manager, Wack 100, recently revealed a “part 2” to the infamous sex tape. Wack says it’s “more graphic and better than the first one.” The tape is on a laptop somewhere, but Wack promises it won’t ever see the light of day. Ray J is a father and wouldn’t want it out in the world.

Wack says Kanye West would be the only one he would give the tape to as a demented gesture of respect. “It would be a great personal private NFT,” Wack claims. Wack feels that Kardashian, the mother of his children, is entitled to the footage.

It’s very telling that at no point does Wack suggest giving the footage to, you know, Kardashian. It’s all pretty disgusting.

Is This Real?

It is impossible to know at this stage. The tape could not have been sealed so long when it could have made millions over the past 14 years. Ray J and Kardashian both agree that this should be in today’s zeitgeist.

Ray J said the rumor ‘ain’t cool,” and promoting a new sex tape is “not the message I want to send out.” One of Kardashian’s attorney’s, Marty Singer, slammed the possible existence of this footage: “the claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Singer told Page Six. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.

Wack responded by saying he was in control of the tapes and threatened to reveal signed contracts against Ray J’s wishes.

Might Be More

If you believe West, then there’s a lingering sex tape out there featuring Kardashian. On his album The Life of Pablo, West makes numerous references to making sex tapes with his then-wife. There are rumors of Kardashian-Jenner sex tapes, but they rarely prove to be true. The future will show if this is true.