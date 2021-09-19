Corrie’s Alina Pop horrified to discover Hope’s crimes and Tyrone’s cheating

Alina Pop has made a dark discovery about Hope Stape on Coronation Street.

Coronation Street: Hope apologizes to Alina about the fire

On Wednesday night, Coronation Street saw Alina Pop make a horrific discovery as she discovered Hope Stape’s previous actions.

The romance between Hope’s adopted dad Tyrone Dobbs and Alina Pop has proved massively difficult for Hope as it ended his romance with Fiz State.

Hope started a fire in Alina’s home, which ultimately caused Alina to be harmed and miscarry her and Tyrone’s baby.

Alina received a proposal from Tyrone, who proposed to her after kissing ex Fiz.

On Wednesday, Hope had another outburst about Tyrone and Alina’s relationship but later apologized.

Returning to Fiz’s house with Hope, Alina revealed they had had a breakthrough as Hope had apologized.

Hope spoke out about how sorry she was for starting the fires and the others.

This shocked Alina as she had no idea about Hope’s history of arson and said it “changes everything,” while Fiz tried to downplay what had happened previously.

Alina was shocked to learn that Hope had a history of starting fires Despite Fiz trying to assure Alina that Hope would not act like this again, Alina was angered by Fiz and Tyrone hiding secrets from her.

Returning home with her blood boiling, Alina was left questioning everything due to the “lies and secrets” he and Fiz kept.

Alina thought Tyrone was discussing his kiss with Fiz. However, Tyrone was shocked when he realized it was about Hope.

Alina revealed her anger at Tyrone’s secrets and lies

Alina questioned how many more secrets Tyrone was keeping from her.

Tyrone said: “I’m so sorry, you don’t deserve any of this.”

After Alina admitted she questioned their future, Tyrone confessed he did not mean to hurt her but admitted to kissing Fiz behind her back.

Alina and Tyrone are going to be back together.