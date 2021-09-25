Coronation Street Gail Platt returns to the Cobbles fans all have same complaint!

Coronation Street Gail Platt returns to the Cobbles fans all have same complaint!
By Amy Comfi
In
USACaliforniaEntertainmentTV Shows

CORONATION Street fans all had the same complaint as Gail Platt returned to the Cobbles this week.

The character – played by Helen Worth – returned from Thailand to pay her respects following Norris Cole’s death.

Coronation Street Gail Platt returns to the Cobbles fans all have same complaint!

She has been enjoying some rest and relaxation abroad as she recovers from a heart attack, but wanted to say her final goodbye.

Viewers of the ITV soap were however rather distracted as they noticed she was wearing a towel on her head – despite her hair being dry.

She appeared on screen chatting to her mum Audrey in a white shirt and purple jumper and a matching purple head towel.

Those watching at home were baffled about why she was wearing it though and took to Twitter to question it.

One person tweeted: “Why’s Gail got a towel on dry hair? #Corrie #coronationstreet.”

Another added: “Loving this corrie tonight, kidnapping and now Gail’s magic towel have you washed it or Nah?! #coronationstreet.”

While someone else remarked:  “Why’s Gail got a towel on dry hair? #coronationstreet.”

It later transpired that Gail was wearing the towel because Audrey was about to give her a haircut.

Meanwhile, in upcoming scenes, Gail is set to try and stage an intervention with Audrey to address issues with her health.

She grows concerned after she notices her eye-sight failing on more than one occasion.

Coronation Street fans beside themselves as Gail Platt suffers heart attack after vicious family row

Latest News

Previous articleGreater Clarity Needed on Impact of Film, TV Production on Environment
Next articleAndrew Wiggins’ request denied for COVID-19 vaccine exemption

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder