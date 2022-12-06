Colosseum’s sewer contains rare ancient foods that reveal what Roman gladiators used eat

More secrets about the Roman Colosseum ancient have been discovered. This time, it is the snack the spectators enjoyed and possibly even the gladiators.

This eye-opening discovery has enabled archaeologists to see a connection between the diets of today and those of yesterday.

1 The Colosseum’s plumbing looks remarkably similar to our own ancient snacks

Researchers have begun to pay more attention to the Colosseum’s underworkings and sewers, starting in 2021.

With the help of “wire-guided robots,” These archaeologists navigated through the complex ancient plumbing system to find the remains of nuts and meats. They also found blackberries, cherries and olives. Smithsonian Mag reported.

It may not seem obvious, but even simple snacks are still possible. “deepen our understanding of the experience and habits of those who came to this place during the long days dedicated to the performances,” Alfonso Russo Russo is the director of Colosseum Archaeological Park. Reuters.

Most people believe the Colosseum housed gladiator fights. But historians also speculate that there was a spectacular theater and powerful hunting presentations.

This speculation is partly due to the fact the excavated remains included bones from bears, lions, dogs and others, according the outlet.

A total of 50 Bronze coins, dating back to the third and seventh centuries, were found in the sewers. Another rare silver coin was also found that had been minted at the tenth birthday of the Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

Federica Rinaldi was the Colosseum’s most prominent archaeologist.

“The significance of this discovery lies in the kind of animals. Besides lions and bears used in the shows, remains of small dogs, chickens and pigs were found.

“There are also many plant remains that illustrate the biodiversity of Roman times and the presence of evergreen plants used for ornamental purposes in the arena during the shows [and possibly] in the area surrounding the Colosseum.”

Rome’s amphitheater was neglected in 523.

Although it has been many thousands of years since these discoveries were made, they still offer an interesting look at the evolution and repercussions of human behavior.

An AI can show you the appearance of ancients, according to the U.S. Sun.