Chrissy Teigen Seems Anew After Recent Fat Removal Treatment

Chrissy Teigen has been determined to come out of her bullying scandal better than ever and has spent the last few months traveling with her husband John Legend and working to improve herself.

The first thing Teigen tackled was staying away from alcohol, which she’s said has made a marked improvement to her life. She also splurged on some new plastic surgery which has completely transformed her face, much to her fans’ shock.

Though she’s been keeping much quieter since Chrissy Teigen was accused of cyberbullying Courtney Stodden, the former model has been slowly reemerging on Instagram. She’s shared some very intimate thoughts about her situation on the social media site, but she recently explained a sudden change in her looks.

Teigen opened up to her followers about a recent cosmetic procedure that’s left her nearly unrecognizable. She uploaded a video of herself explaining the changes she’d had made to her face, revealing that Buccal Fat Removal was performed to remove fat from her cheeks. Teigen can be seen wearing a beige shirt and a blazer in the video.

Moving the camera around to catch all the new angles her cosmetically altered face now gave, Teigen explained, “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here.” As she continued to show off her dramatic cheekbones, sharp jawline, and adorably pointed chin, Teigen added, “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it.”

The video has disappeared from Teigen’s Instagram Stories but was reposted by The Cosmetic Lane on Twitter. To put it mildly, the reactions to Teigen’s video were mixed in the comments. Plenty of people complimented Teigen’s new looks while others were a bit harder to please.

Some even cautioned the social media star that the procedure she’d had done would come back to bite her as she aged. Still, others cruelly referred to her as “Handsome Squidward,” a character from the children’s cartoon Spongebob Squarepants.

What is clear is that Teigen thoroughly enjoys her new look and has no problem showing it off. Teigen clearly feels very attractive which is great for her. We happen to think she looks gorgeous and if she’s happy, we’re happy.

Teigen is currently traveling with her husband, John Legend, as well as the couple’s two kids. Teigen’s most recent Instagram post shows her and hubby taking in a bit of fly fishing.

Despite rumors that the two’s marriage has begun to crumble following Teigen’s bullying scandal, the two are all smiles in their latest photos together. They’ve also spent quite a bit of time traveling this summer, including a romantic Italy getaway as well as more local destinations like Chicago and New York City. The tabloids have erred yet again.