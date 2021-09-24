Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley Wants To Move To The Bahamas! Todd Chrisley To Allow It

Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley recently took a trip to the Bahamas with his sister, Savannah. The siblings shared many photos of their trip with their fans while they were there. Chase mentions his desire to travel to the Bahamas. Will Chase’s dad let him? Continue reading to learn more.

Chrisley Knows Best stars go to the Bahamas

Recently, Chase and Savannah Chrisley take to their Instagram Stories to share photos from their Bahamian vacation. The duo tag SLS Baha Mar, a luxurious resort located in the Bahamas. Unfortunately, these initial photos are shared in Instagram Stories, so there’s no way to see how fans react. Interestingly enough, Chase captions one of the first photos of the trip with “much needed.”

While the Chrisley kids may be back home now, it seems like Chase Chrisley may still belonging to the Bahamas. Todd Chrisley’s middle son posts a photo of himself propped against a pool table. The photo shows Savannah and her siblings smiling ear-to-ear. The Growing Up Chrisley star captions the photo with the following. “Might move to the Bahamas!”

Chase Chrisley might move there, fans know better

However, fans of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley know that moving to the Bahamas won’t be easy for any of Todd Chrisley’s kids. One fan even takes to the comment section and writes “Your dad wouldn’t allow it.” Notably, neither Chase nor Todd respond to this comment.

Other comments liken this photo to Ryan Renolds and Blake Lively since Savannah isn’t fully in the photo. One fan writes, “Poor @savannahchrisley he cut you out. It’s his time to shine.”

It’s likely that moving to the Bahamas is just a dream for Chase Chrisley at the moment. This is because TV Shows Ace recently reports that Chase just built his own home. The news was shared by Chase on his Instagram in May. The reality television star writes, “Beyond happy and blessed to be building my first home!”

Do you think Todd would let Chase move to the Bahamas? Leave your thoughts below in the comments section. Make sure to come back to TV Shows Ace for more Chrisley news.