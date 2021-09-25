Chase Chrisley Thankful to Mama Julie For Restricting His Stripper Addiction

In a new teaser trailer from an episode of Chrisley Knows Best, Chase Chrisley thanks his mama for curbing his stripper addiction. Keep reading to find out more about what’s going on with Chase.

Chrisley Knows Best Chase Chrisley shows appreciation for his mom

Chrisley USA takes to their Instagram with a hilarious new teaser trailer for an episode of Chrisley Knows Best. In the clip, Chase and Julie Chrisley seem like they’re just having a casual conversation. However, Todd Chrisley’s middle son is taking the time to let Julie know how much he appreciates her.

The trailer begins with Chase Chrisley saying, “I want to thank you for helping me save.” Then he lets his mom know that if it weren’t for her teaching and helping him learn how to manage his money, things would have turned out differently for him. Chase says, “every stripper in Atlanta would have my money right now.” Then, the mother/son duo shares a chuckle.

That one time Chase brought a stripper home.

This conversation about Atlanta strippers may seem like all fun and games, but Chase is likely being sincere. Fans of Chrisley Knows Best may remember an episode from 2018 when Todd’s son brings a stripper to meet his family.

Todd and Julie ask Chase’s “friend” Destiny some basic getting to know you questions in the clip.

Fans react

Surprisingly, there doesn’t seem to be any shade in the comment section. One fan gives Chase kudos for being honest. Another fan shares that they wish more moms were like Julie Chrisley.

Many of the comments mirror the same sentiment. Chase and Julie Chrisley are twins. The fans point out that this mother and son look alike. Not only that, but fans think that their laughs sound similar.

Fans may remember the time in 2016 when Chase Chrisley took Nanny Faye to a strip show in Las Vegas. In a clip, he tells Savannah, “If my grandma wants to see a show in Vegas, then I’ve got the perfect one for her to see.” He was talking bout the Thunder from Down Under show at Excalibur Hotel and Casno, according to a report from E! Online. So, it seems like Chase has an affinity for this part of the entertainment industry.

Tune in to USA Network Thursdays at 9 PM EST for a new episode of Chrisley Knows Best, followed by a new episode of Growing Up Chrisley.

Tune in to USA Network Thursdays at 9 PM EST for a new episode of Chrisley Knows Best, followed by a new episode of Growing Up Chrisley.