Chainsaw Man Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer & Where To Watch

The blood-soaked journey of “Chainsaw Man” left anime fans hungry for more, and the anticipation for the second season is at a fever pitch. As we inch closer to the winter season, let’s take a glimpse into what might be on the horizon. This includes speculative release date information and insights into the manga chapters that could shape the upcoming season.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 Release Date

The first season of “Chainsaw Man” premiered in October 2022, during the traditional fall anime window, and featured 12 gripping episodes. While an official announcement for the second season is still pending, it’s unlikely that the show will be canceled. Studio MAPPA, known for its remarkable production capacity, has a strong track record and may target a return in 2024. The completion of “Vinland Saga” season 2 and the highly-anticipated “Attack on Titan The Final Chapters” airing in November add to the possibility of a 2024 comeback for “Chainsaw Man” Season 2.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 Spoilers

The first season of “Chainsaw Man” introduced us to Denji, a boy with a Chainsaw Devil companion named Pochita. It followed Denji’s journey from inheriting his father’s yakuza debt to becoming a Devil Hunter. Tragically killed by a Zombie Devil, he is revived and fuses with Pochita, turning into the Chainsaw Man. Together with his partner Power, Aki, Himeno, and Kobeni, they face a series of gruesome foes, including the Bat Devil, Ghost Devil, and Katana Man. The season concludes with the introduction of a mysterious woman, the Snake Devil’s murder of Akane, and the pursuit of the Gun Devil.

The first season covered the initial 38 chapters of the manga. To get a sneak peek at what’s in store for the second season, you’d need to start reading from chapter 39. While it’s uncertain how much source material the next season will adapt, the manga’s Public Safety Saga is approximately 40% complete, which may be too extensive for a 12-episode season.

Unless the second season is longer, it’s possible that “Chainsaw Man” will journey through the explosive Bomb Girl arc (chapters 40-52) and the International Assassins arc (chapters 53-70) in its return. Without giving away any spoilers, Reze, the woman glimpsed in the Season 1 finale, will play a significant role in the upcoming episodes. The looming threat of the Gun Devil will also weigh heavily as Division 4 of Public Safety and its team of Devil Hunters encounter new allies and adversaries.

Chainsaw Man Cast

Anticipate the return of the core cast, including Denji (Kikunosuke Toya), Makima (Tomori Kusunoki), Power (Fairouz Ai), and Aki (Shogo Sakata). A notable newcomer will be Reze (Reina Ueda), and many of the English dub cast members are also expected to reprise their roles.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 Trailer

Fans should not hold their breath for a “Chainsaw Man” Season 2 trailer in the immediate future. With no official announcement yet, it’s unlikely that we will see any footage until later in 2023. Keep an eye on Crunchyroll’s social media channels and the official Chainsaw Man Twitter account for updates.

Where to Watch Chainsaw Man Online?

The first season of “Chainsaw Man” is available for streaming, both subbed and dubbed (English dub episodes were released in mid-January 2023), on Crunchyroll for Premium members. It’s reasonable to assume that “Chainsaw Man” Season 2 will also be exclusively available on Crunchyroll, debuting alongside its Japanese broadcast schedule.

As fans eagerly await the return of Denji and his chainsaw-wielding adventures, the upcoming second season promises to deliver more action, gore, and mystery. While the release date remains unconfirmed, the enthusiasm for “Chainsaw Man” Season 2 continues to grow. Keep a lookout for further announcements and prepare for another thrilling ride into the world of Chainsaw Man.