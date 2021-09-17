Businessman Wants Divorce After Wife Gets Pregnant The 5th Time Later Regret It – True Story

A selfish man filed for divorce when his wife got pregnant for the fifth time. He didn’t want the responsibility of being a father but he regretted it.

Todd was a businessman who lived purely for himself. He believed the entire world revolved around him. He didn’t care how he treated Linda, his wife.

She had no idea just how selfish he could be until they started welcoming children. Todd made it clear that he wanted to raise boys, but Linda hadn’t paid much attention as she believed all men want boys.

Todd wanted a male child, but all he got was more daughters. After she became pregnant for the first, she was excited, but her husband was a little more reserved about his happiness.

When she got pregnant for the first time, she was elated, but her husband was a bit more reserved with his happiness. She didn’t worry about it, believing it was just him becoming cold feet.

Todd was even more reserved after learning that it was twins months later. Linda was concerned by this behavior but she didn’t speak up.

Linda received the news that the twins were actually females a few months before the actual delivery. Todd’s joy was not affected by the news. He was extremely unhappy about it.

“I wanted a male child!” When he found out about his unborn children’s sexes, he shouted. “Not one, but two females?! Surely this can’t be my lot!”

Linda was concerned by Todd’s actions. Linda said that Todd was being unreasonable, but it did not calm Todd.

“A child is a child regardless of its sex Todd,” Linda told him, but that did not placate Todd.

When the girls were born, Todd did not take part in the delivery. Todd remained at home acting as if he didn’t care about the world. He was actually too selfish to take on the responsibility of being a father. But nobody knew this.

Todd kept his distance from his wife and their infants when he returned home. He refused to hold the children and ordered Linda, their nurse, to take them home.

His wife was shocked by his behavior and she failed to convince him to look at the children after trying several times. Although she had sole responsibility for caring for the children, it was not easy as she also had to perform her duties as a wife.

Todd refused to be a father to his daughters

All the while, Linda pondered on what could have made Todd the way he was, but she came up with nothing. Todd refused to be a father even after many years.

He did not interact with his children except to provide money for their food and clothing. Linda was again pregnant, but she hesitated before telling Todd.

He refused to accept it when she finally did. “You’re pregnant?” He demanded. “Again?”

“Why do you speak like you’re not aware of what making love leads to?” She replied, annoyed.

“Well I don’t care,” He said. “All you ever do is make female kids when I want to have males.”

“But the doctor says only male genes decide if a child will be male or female, why are you blaming me?” He didn’t know the answer.

Linda was pregnant again, but she hesitated before sharing the news with Todd.

After that argument, Todd started treating Linda even worse. He was even more confused when she said she was carrying twin daughters again.

For days, he refused to leave the house, and when he did, he would avoid his children and frustrate their mother. He couldn’t even tell his mother that he was afraid of being a father more than he was mad about their sex.

To him, being a father meant giving away many things in life. He simply didn’t have the desire to do so, so he used the fact that they were both females as a cover.

Todd believed that becoming a father meant he had to give up many things in life.

When Linda gave birth, he was overcome with fear and guilt. He couldn’t face her and contemplated divorce. So he became angry at his children and turned to anger whenever they came in his sight. He eventually made it clear that he would not allow her to sleep in their marital bed, and moved her stuff to the nursery.

Linda pointed out the fact that she didn’t have a place to sleep and Todd did not seem to care. He was convinced that Linda was the one who gave birth to his children.

Linda would cry often because she felt so sad that her husband was acting in this way. Todd was able to enjoy his life doing what he enjoyed, while she took care of the four girls.

He also soundproofed their nursery walls to keep their cries out of his view.

He made sure she kept the kids out of his sight, and he soundproofed the nursery walls to prevent their cries from reaching him. Linda became the sole caregiver for all four children.

It was hard work, but the children made it worthwhile. They were all beautiful and healthy. Linda was the only child. She longed for a brother or sister and so was thankful that her children would be able to have one.

Linda continued to be a mother and wife, despite the physical toll it took. Then one day, she discovered she was once again pregnant.

Linda discovered that she was once more pregnant.

She was reluctant to tell Todd, and for good reason. He was furious when she finally told Todd. It didn’t matter that he was not willing to participate in the conception of the child.

After shouting at her, he took a small suitcase with him and decided to go on vacation. This was because he needed to relax after having to pay the bills of his older children.

Steve, a man from the area, visited his wife while Steve was away. After losing his wife and children in a car accident, he was their neighbor. He left town two years ago.

Todd packed a small backpack and decided to go on vacation.

“I heard that you have become a mother so I have come to pay my respects,” he said when Linda invited him in for lunch.

“Thank you, Steve,” He replied. “I didn’t think you would want to come back here after….”

“I’ve been running for years Linda, but I’ve learned you can’t outrun yourself,” He said, “Sadly.” “Enough about me, let me meet your angels.”

Steve spent much of that day with Linda and her children. He enjoyed playing with the girls as he did when his daughter was still alive. He felt happy for the first time since his wife’s death.

Steve spent much time with Linda and her children

The next day, he returned, and so the trend started. He spent every day of that week visiting Linda and her children. He was quickly becoming a father figure to them.

Todd returned home and fought with Linda. He had had enough of the marriage but at this point, all he wanted was for her to get rid of their unborn child. They continued to argue until one day she fell ill from stress.

Steve was there and was able to take her to the doctor. He recommended that she get lots of rest in order to save her baby. Linda was upset because Todd wouldn’t care for them. But Steve offered to help her while she rested.

He cared for the children over the next few weeks and it won her heart. After she felt better, she approached Todd and expressed her disapproval. It was a normal reaction.

Linda fell ill from stress after her dispute with Todd.

The following week, Todd filed for divorce, and Rose happily signed the papers, since she was already falling in love with Steve anyway. It was only with the condition that Rose would be allowed to stay in her matrimonial home until she finds a suitable place to call her own. So Todd demarcated the house to avoid meeting her and the kids.

Steve visited her often to help her look after the children, and slowly he started to fall in love with her. He finally asked her to move in with him one day.

Todd was dismayed when Linda gave birth to a son and she married Steve one year later. He was alone, and his children were calling another man father. They continued to live next to each other.

He realized how selfish he was. He felt it eat at him and eventually forced him to end his life.

What did we learn from this story?

Selfishness is a negative trait. Todd was too selfish. It cost him his wife, his children, and ultimately his own life. He didn't want to accept his manhood, and worse, he blamed Linda. He never recovered from his loss after she was done with him.

Todd was too selfish. It cost him his wife, his children, and ultimately his own life. He didn’t want to accept his manhood, and worse, he blamed Linda. He never recovered from his loss after she was done with him. Children are a blessing. Todd wanted boys but blamed his wife who gave him girls. In truth, neither of them could control the situation. Todd believed that children are a blessing, regardless of their sex, and it cost him his life.

