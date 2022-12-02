Brittany Aldean Adopts Balenciaga in the Face of Backlash against Bondage

Brittany Aldean has made a bold statement for Balenciaga. As a result of the designer label’s controversial campaigns, the mother of two and wife of country singer Jason Aldean announced on Wednesday that she was done owning its products. Aldean posted the following on social media: Post a picture of yourself She is holding the Balenciaga accessories and clothing in clear plastic bags. “It’s trash day.” She wrote that her husband had left a comment on the photo with an emoji of clapping hands. “show em how to ‘walk the walk’ babe!” Aldean’s action stems from the fashion house’s recent ad campaigns that have sparked controversy. The holiday campaign featured children with teddy bears in bondage while the spring campaign referred to a Supreme Court decision on child pornography. It launched its holiday campaign on November 16th and was immediately met with backlash. Gabriele Galimberti (photographer) posted on Instagram, “After the campaign launched, there was backlash.” “was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither chose [sic] the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same.”

Balenciaga posted a statement via Instagram, and then filed a lawsuit for $25 million against North Six. Both parties were accused of committing a crime. “inexplicable acts and omissions” That was. “malevolent or, at the very least, extraordinarily reckless.” These are the November 28th, statementThe brand’s slogan was “The Brand Speaks” “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.” Aldean is not the only one. YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat, rapper also protested Balenciaga. Instead of throwing them out, he burned his belongings in the backyard firepit and cursed anyone still supporting the brand. Kim Kardashian also announced she was ‘re-evaluating’ her partnership with Balenciaga before declining an offer from the brand and pulling the outfits she had planned to wear at an event.

Aldean, 34, has been involved in her own controversy after she posted an Instagram The caption for August reads: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” The transphobic comment was swiftly condemned by musicians Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope, and Joy Oladokun. Morris Tweet, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” which gave her the nickname “lunatic” Tucker Carlson and other conservatives. Morris responded enthusiastically despite this. Making and selling shirts with words “Lunatic Country Music Person” Trans Lifeline Fund and GLAAD Transgender Media Program with proceeds of over $150,000