Britney Spears’ new jukebox musical There’s Always One More Chance It has completed its Broadway plans. The previews will start Saturday, May 13th, 2023 at the Marquis Theatre. An opening night is scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd, 2023.

These Spears songs are featured in “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus,” And “Toxic” the new musical is directed and choreographed by Keone & Mari Madrid, with an original story by Jon Hartmere that imagines what would happen to classic fairytale icons like Cinderella, Snow White, the Little Mermaid and others if a rogue fairy godmother dropped Feminine Mystique In their laps.

Hunter Arnold and James L. Nederlander today announced production dates and venues. Casting has not been announced.

It was well received at its world premiere in Washington D.C. last year, where it was performed by the Shakespeare Theatre Company.

The Broadway production’s creative team includes David Leveaux as Creative Consultant, Scenic Designer Anna Fleischle, Costume & Hair Designer Loren Elstein, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Sound Designer Andrew Keister and Projection Designer Sven Ortel.