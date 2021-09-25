British Women and Friends were Denied Entry into Nightclub over ‘Inappropriate’ Footwear

Annabel Kershaw posted a clip on her TikTok account complaining about a nightclub called “History” in Manchester, England. The young woman, looking forward to going out with her friends, was denied entry because of her shoes.

Taking to the video, Kershaw appeared to be dressed up suitably for a night out. She warned others not to go to this club, seemingly implying that it was sexist towards women based on their clothing.

Pictures of TikToker Annabel Kershaw combined with a snapshot of a group of ladies’ legs and feet wearing flat footwear. | Source: tiktok.com/annabelkershaw

The TikToker’s reasoning was because they were not letting in women without heels. The TikTok user also opened up about what she saw as a double-standard, exclaiming:

“Lads are …let in with trainers…, but girls, if you’re not wearing heels – even if you’re wearing sandals – you’re not allowed in.”

She quickly zoomed in on what was assumably her friend’s shoes that were deemed inappropriate. In the overlay text, Kershaw expressed that it was a complete joke.

Individual comments on Annabel Kershaw’s blog post. | Source: tiktok.com/annabelkershaw

The post has gone viral with just over 1,000 comments. These remarks mainly consist of those who agree with Kershaw’s annoyance while others have opposing opinions.

A significant number thought she was overreacting, stating that it was normal for nightclubs to expect individuals to wear specific shoewear. Many people disagreed and said that the standards have become more relaxed in recent years.

Commenting on Annabel Kershaw’s post. | Source: tiktok.com/annabelkershaw

Some commenters also emphasized how painful it can be to dance in heels the entire night, asking those who have never done it to hold back their judgments. However, TikToker Teigan Boreman proposed a simple solution:

“It’s honestly not that deep just bring slides with you and swap inside. 😂”

Beyond all the serious discussions, some wanted to know where they got their shoes. The clip has received nearly 58,000 views so far.

These embarrassing incidents are not limited to nightclubs. In 2019, Joselyn Lewis from Houston, Texas, claimed that a local school would not let her in due to her apparent inappropriate attire, expressing:

“She went on to say that she still couldn’t let me on the premises because I was not in dress code.”

Lewis alleged that they told her that her dress was not long enough and her headscarf didn’t meet the dress code. This mom was trying to enroll her daughter.

I am assuming a lot here, but she looks like the type of parent that sends her kids to school with no manners or home training who curse and threaten the teachers and then runs up in the school looking a mess screaming, no one better no-touch my kids and imma sue…

— Tonio2.0 (@TonioJen) April 24, 2019

Kids, unfortunately, are not immune to this. In 2020, in Baltimore, an African American child and mother were asked to leave an Ouzo Bay restaurant because her 9-year-old was dressed, even though a caucasian child was wearing similar clothes.

Mom Marcia Grant shared a video of the incident where she pointed out to the manager that a white child was practically donning the same outfit. But the manager insisted.

The company in charge of the restaurant is the Atlas Restaurant Group, and they have since let go of two of the managers at the eatery. They also issued an apology.

Marcia Grant and Dallas Grant, her 9-year old son, claim they were denied service in a Baltimore restaurant due to their skin color. https://t.co/7J4fzMdb8A pic.twitter.com/dBae8dLtav

— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 27, 2020

This mother’s experience and the women treated differently reflect a theory of prejudice attached to clothing. Two high school students explored this idea.

To prove that the dress code favors females, they documented their day at school in similar outfits. Drew Jarding (a young man) saw no consequences in a TikTok Video.

Meanwhile, his female companion Kenzie Crimmins was disciplined for her attire, with the staff claiming that her clothes were too revealing. Mindsets from both sides of the clothing war continue to battle it out.