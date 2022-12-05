Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Challenge Holiday Cooking

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are well-known for creating great music and performing onstage. It turns out that the husband and wife enjoy cooking Christmas dinners.

The celebrity couple apparently has their Christmas party in the kitchen. Interview with Us WeeklyStefani, Shelton, and Shelton all shared Their Christmas traditions together. Like many others, they enjoy a variety of foods during Christmas.

“Gwen and I, our tradition has become cooking during Christmas—and not just like your normal, typical [dishes],” Shelton remarked during NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. “But we always challenge ourselves and try to come up with a different, weird, complicated, difficult thing to cook every year.”

This Christmas tradition was started by the couple in a surprising way. As Shelton reflected, “It started one year [when] she wanted to do a beef Wellington, which is not easy, by the way.”

The country singer has been trying out new recipes ever since. “something weird and new every year.”

Shelton and Stefani host a Holiday Kitchen Throwdown

Shelton went on to add what type of dishes are part of their family’s tradition. “[In] Gwen’s family, there’s a lot of Italian blood in her family,” The country singer was also shared.

“And so there’s tons of pastas and there’s a reason that I have [had] a chin like a stork for the last five years. It’s because I’m hanging out with the Stefanis now.”

Shelton acknowledged that it was difficult for celebrity couples to cook. “Singing with Gwen is way harder than cooking with her. Cooking is easy for us because neither one of us really knows what we’re doing, and all we do is laugh the whole time. With music, we actually take [it] serious.”

Stefani acknowledged that the couple enjoys cooking unusual dishes during holidays. However, they also love Christmas music. “One thing that we bonded over was Christmas music,” Stefani shared.

It “Just a Girl” Shelton also was asked what Christmas is like for her husband by Shelton. Shelton was sweet and replied: “You make it feel like Christmas.” Stefani smiled and her husband continued to speak. “It’s not even Christmas tonight, but you make it feel like it is.”

Whether their sizzling in the kitchen or on stage, we can’t wait to see what Shelton and Stefani cook up next!

