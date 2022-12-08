Blake Shelton Clears the Air about His Exit from The Voice

Blake Shelton, the artist said that he decided to leave. “The Voice” After 12 years, I finally got around to doing… absolutely nothing. “I’ve had people say, ‘Man, come on. You’re not quitting The Voice [to do] nothing!’ But I really am,” Shelton assured People Magazine interview “Please, I’m accepting ideas.” Shelton, on the other hand, says that he has put his career behind him to concentrate on his family. 

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids,” He elaborates. “I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”

Shelton could be ready for a new chapter. “The Voice,” Gwen Stefani was his wife and cohost. He got quite choked thinking about it. “It’s mine and Blake’s last season … I can’t even get the words out of my mouth ’cause it sucks,” They told her Entertainment Tonight.

