Biden declared the war over. But Wars continue.

WASHINGTON — President Biden declared to the United Nations on Tuesday that “for the first time in 20 years, the United States is not at war. We’ve turned the page.”
One day earlier, a missile fired from an American drone incinerated a car driving along a remote road in northwestern Syria, a strike aimed against a suspected Qaeda operative. Three weeks before that, the military launched an airstrike in Somalia targeting members of the Shabab militant group, part of an American air campaign in that country that has intensified in recent months.
There are no longer American troops in Afghanistan, but America’s wars go on.
Mr. Biden’s assertion at the United Nations was intended to show he had made good on his pledge to end America’s longest war, and his speech came on the same day that the last soldier to die before the American withdrawal from Afghanistan was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
This was not the first attempt by an American president to use the language and tactics of warfare to obscure a disturbing reality. America is still fighting armed conflicts around the world.
In a letter to Congress in June, Mr. Biden listed all the countries where American troops are operating against various militant groups — from Iraq and Syria to Yemen to the Philippines to Niger.
More than 40,000 American troops are stationed in the Middle East. This includes 2,500 troops who were deployed to Iraq 18 years ago, when President George W. Bush declared war on that country. Around 900 troops are currently in Syria as part of a mission started by President Barack Obama in 2015. Mr. Biden stated that he would direct the military’s future operations in Afghanistan against terrorist threats. This is even if they were launched from outside the country.
“Our troops are not coming home. We need to be honest about that,” During congressional testimony, Senator Tom Malinowski (Democrat from New Jersey) said that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had informed him. “They are merely moving to other bases in the same region to conduct the same counterterrorism missions, including in Afghanistan.”
The fracturing of the Islamic State — and the emergence of affiliates of the group in North Africa, Asia and elsewhere — has given a justification to military planners to continue some of the operations Mr. Biden described in his letter to Congress.
The majority of these deployments do not involve “routine engagement in combat,” the letter said, but in many places American troops “may be required to defend themselves against threats or attacks.”
Pentagon data released in recent months shows a consistent drumbeat of strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, even if it is less than a handful of strikes each month.
Shadow wars fought using drones and special operation troops are as old as the conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan. But American presidents in different ways have promoted their benefits to the American public by portraying them as somehow cleaner, more antiseptic — what the national security expert Micah Zenko calls “defining war down.”
Mr. Obama said repeatedly that he opposed American “boots on the ground” in far-flung parts of the world, yet his administration made exceptions for special operations forces that sometimes led to American officials making linguistic contortions to downplay the combat role the troops would play.
In late 2015, when pressed by a reporter on whether the decision to deploy troops to Iraq and Syria was a reversal of his “no boots on the ground” pledge, he replied that the American people knew what he meant by that pledge — “that we’re not going to do an Iraq-style invasion of Iraq or Syria with battalions that are moving across the desert.” The Pentagon called the first group of 200 troops to deploy a “specialized expeditionary targeting force.”
When Mr. Bush gave a secret order in 2008 to launch a punishing drone campaign against Al Qaeda in Pakistan, he never had to speak publicly about the operations because they were done under the C.I.A.’s covert action authority.
As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald J. Trump spoke skeptically about the big, costly wars in Iraq and Afghanistan but used blustery language about how he would “bomb the hell” out of the Islamic State. Eventually, Mr. Zenko said, he “bombed every country that Obama had.”
Mr. Biden came to office vowing an end to the “forever wars” — and has firmly defended his decision to pull American troops from Afghanistan in the face of withering criticism from lawmakers of both parties. Officials from the administration have made it clear that combat operations in other countries will continue. This includes those that don’t involve large American troops and are not under intense scrutiny by the news media.
These distinctions are not clear to some veterans. “Everyone’s perspective of war is very different,” Ruben Gallego is a Arizona Democrat and a former soldier in the Iraq War. But, he added, “from my perspective, there’s people shooting at you, that’s considered war.”
The administration has spent months trying to forge new rules governing how and when to carry out lethal strikes outside declared war zones — an effort born from the belief among Mr. Biden’s team that the rules had become too relaxed during Mr. Trump’s four years in office.
But the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s government — and the view among administration officials that Al Qaeda and other groups could gain strength in the country sooner than had been originally envisioned — has complicated this process. Although the White House initially intended to keep strict control over military strikes approval, they have been debating giving more freedom to military commanders to strike in Afghanistan and other countries that might need them more often.
The new American way to war has been adopted by four American presidents, partly because Congress has not set any limits on the areas they can wage it. Most American counterterrorism efforts around the globe are conducted under a 20-year old authorization Congress gave to Mr. Bush in order to avenge Sept. 11.
Over the years, high ranking lawmakers have criticized the fact that presidents have used the Authorization for Use of Military Force 2001 Resolution to justify operations against terrorist groups that were not present at the time of the September 11 attacks. However, there has not been enough political consensus at Capitol Hill to repeal or replace this decades-old authorization.
Several administrations have also concluded that — unlike the unpopular wars in Afghanistan and Iraq — the American public is broadly supportive of operations that appear to present little risk to American troops. They are often a disaster, however, until that point.
A botched drone strike last month in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, was the latest case in point. What the military intended as a strike against what officials believed was a militant planning a suicide attack — the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff called the operation “righteous” — became a debacle that killed what the Pentagon later acknowledged was an innocent man and his family.
The troops have now left Afghanistan, but the technology spawned by America’s longest war will endure.
“That drone strike in Kabul was not the last act of our war,” During the congressional testimony, Mr. Malinowski stated. “It was unfortunately the first act of the next stage of our war.”
