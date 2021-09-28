Beggar Paints A Baby In Toxic Silver Paint After Borrowing For Money

A mum let a beggar paint her baby silver and cradle the infant on the street in an attempt to lure cash from passersby. The beggar allegedly gave the mum money to purchase ‘nappies’ and milk in return for her baby.

Child exploitation was discovered by Indonesian authorities after a photograph of the baby and the silver beggar was posted on social media.

The mother was arrested in South Tangerang (two hours south of Jakarta), Indonesia by police. Social services then rushed to take care of the child, who was ten months old.

Wahyunoto Lukman, South Tangerang social service department head, said that the incident was followed up after a picture of the baby became viral via social media.

“The mother and child were picked up by the ministry and they will intervene and help them.”

“Whatever the reason for begging, this is child exploitation… we will assess the situation and see whether the child’s parents need to be equipped with skills so they can find better work or if they need help in the form of groceries,” he added.

Mail Online reports that the mum was given the equivalent of just £1 (20,000 rupiah) to rent out her baby as a prop.

In recent months, the number of “silver people” on Indonesian streets has increased. Beggars are mimicking statues and approaching motorists at intersections.

According to Jakarta’s social welfare agency, the pandemic that has cut jobs has made it difficult for people in need to find other ways to raise funds.

A popular resolution has seen teenagers, in particular, painting themselves silver and taking to pavements and roads, with a cardboard box each to collect public donations.

Mail Online reports that the metallic coating is made of a dangerous mixture of screen printing powder, kerosene, and detergent. It can’t be washed with soap or detergent.

The paint’s chemicals can cause skin irritations, itching, and rashes.

According to reports, the rise in begging comes on the back of coronavirus killing tens of thousands of breadwinners across the country.

Rita Pranawati, Children’s Protection Commissioner, urged the public not to report child begging, particularly those in ‘harmful’ positions.

She told The Australian: “Putting children out on the streets is damaging to their health and psychology,’

“We need to help each other to keep children out of harm’s way … so if you see this in your area, you must report it to local authorities.”