The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) will disagree about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Taylor acknowledges that Thomas did something horrible, but she doesn’t think the answer is to turn their back on their son. Taylor believes he requires support and assistance.

Ridge isn’t sure if that’s the answer. B&B spoilers state that Ridge can’t see past his own anger and pain to talk about Thomas. This leads to disagreements about how they should handle Thomas.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers —Taylor Hayes Thinks Thomas Forrester Needs Help

Taylor doesn’t want to give up on her son. Taylor believes he is in need of support and help. She can’t wrap her head around Ridge’s attitude toward Thomas. He’s still their son, and they need to band together to get him whatever help he needs.

Thomas admits that he made an enormous mistake. He says Taylor said that he is aware of it. He made a bad choice and is very sorry. His mom might believe that he tried to be helpful by encouraging his parents to get along.

Taylor will be sorry for her son. He did something wrong, but it was for the right reasons. Despite feeling terrible, Taylor struggles to understand the circumstances Thomas placed her grandson Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

B&B Spoilers —Ridge Disowns Thomas—Refusing To Help Him

Taylor will find out that Ridge chose to divorce Thomas and take him away from Forrester Creations. This was an extreme move she believes. It is clear to her why Thomas would go to extremes for Ridge. Taylor tries to talk to Ridge, attempting to make a plan for how to deal with Thomas’s declining mental status.

Ridge informs Taylor that he isn’t interested in talking about Thomas. He called him out and expelled him from the Forrester clan. Taylor could have told him that Eric Forrester (John McCook), could expel him from the house.

B&B spoilers state that Taylor will work to help her son, despite Ridge’s refusal to assist. She believes in Thomas and thinks this doesn’t mean Thomas is a lost cause; it’s just a detour.

B&B fans, do you think Taylor will help Thomas? Ridge is going to regret not helping Thomas. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at CBS and streams on Paramount Plus. This is the most reliable source for all things related to The Bold and the Beautiful. Check back regularly for B&B spoilers and news!