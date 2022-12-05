Ballerina claims she was replaced in performance after she gained 10 pounds

The esteemed principal dancer New York City Ballet Tears well up as she recalls the moment when her weight led to her losing her position in a company performance.

Ashley Bouder, 38, recalls the heartbreak she felt when she says she got a knock on her dressing room door just hours before the annual NYCB Fall Gala.

“It was explained to me that the costume accentuated my problem areas, and that it was up to me whether I danced or not that night,” Bouder speaks to Ann Mercogliano, Inside Edition. “But it seemed pretty clear that the powers-that-be thought I shouldn’t be out there.”

Bouder then found herself sitting in the audience, fighting back tears while sitting with her biggest fan. “I watched another ballerina dance in my place, while I sat next to my daughter,” Bouder:

The alleged bullying started long before the night of the Fall Gala, Bouder says. After suffering an injury for the majority of the season, Bouder said that her constant reminders about her 10 pound weight gain at work were constant.

“I saw how others, you know, covertly looked me up and down, like I didn’t know my body was different,” Bouder: “It became really hard to take company class, so I didn’t and did my own warm-ups, and I only showed up to my scheduled rehearsals. I wore baggy pants and shirts. I just felt like I was being judged all the time.”

This difficult experience has inspired the dancer to try to open a dialog about the widespread shameful behavior of ballet performers.

“I think we don’t talk about body-shaming experiences because they’re embarrassing,” Bouder shared the following post on social media. “Today, I’m really trying to step beyond my embarrassment and into courage.”

Bouder joined NYCB as a high school student. At just 19 years old, Bouder rose to the rank of principal dancer and was featured in numerous productions. “The Nutcracker.”

“I can dance the Sugar Plum Fairy,” Bouder explains. “And I don’t look like I did three years ago, and I just wish that wasn’t a big deal.”

Bouder’s body may be slightly different, but her technique is still immaculate. In fact, she was the only American ballerina who won the Prix Benois de la Danse Moscow 2019 award.

Bouder still has good news. Goh Ballet She recently revealed that she would be playing the role of Sugar Plum Fairy, in a Vancouver play. “The Nutcracker” Later in the month

Bouder has no plans of stopping dancing any time soon, as she said.

Bouder’s remarks were retorted by the New York City Ballet, who responded with: “The health and safety of our dancers is our number one priority.”