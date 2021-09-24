Bachelor in Paradise Maurissa Gunn Boom Boom Room Secrets Revealed!

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian got close on Bachelor in Paradise. They not only went to the boom-boom area on their first date but also shared whipped cream on the beach. Wells Adams said that they would likely make it due to their willingness to do so and the grossness of the beach.

The beach is a fast place. They formed a strong connection. Fans loved Riley Christian on The Bachelorette. Fans wanted him to find true love after Tayshia Adam broke his heart and sent him home.

Maurissa Gunn Credited Boom Boom Room For Connection

While Maurissa Gunn got backlash for the quick trip, she doesn’t feel she should have to defend herself. According to US Weekly, she said they wanted to continue the conversation and as, “two consenting adults,” went somewhere private. Maurissa said, “The difference between my situation and other people’s situation is that it’s not on national TV.” She also said she isn’t afraid to talk about it.

Appearing on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Maurissa said the talk they had in the air condition made them stronger. AC is available only in the boom boom area. Caelynn Miller Keyes stated that all the girls in her season would gather there to get ready. After the date, they had more time together which allowed them to make deep connections and have deeper conversations.

She Didn’t Know If She Believed In The Process

Maurissa Gunn started in Bachelor nation on Peter Weber’s season. On the first night, she was sent home. Talking to the podcast she said, “I was that person that was like, ‘There’s no way you can fall in love with someone this quick on TV. It’s gotta be fake.’” She said with Riley, she just knew. Spending the whole day together without distractions and phones. They could really get to know one another.

Maurissa was happy and able to address any negative comments about the boom boom area. She said it’s okay for women to enjoy intimacy. She stated that there is a double standard in which men can enjoy intimacy and not receive the same reaction as women.

Speaking to other women on the podcast, she said, “It’s already hard enough being a woman in today’s society, so we as women should do everything to lift each other up.” One fan loved it saying, “We love you Maurissa! People are rude and super hypocritical when it comes to this franchise.”