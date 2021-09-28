Awkward And Uncomfortable Situation For Bikini Waxer from 20 years As clients don’t wash beforehand!

GETTING a bikini wax can be nerve-wracking, awkward, and uncomfortable, and now one professional waxer is going to make you think twice before your next appointment.

A professional waxer has seen it all.

Stephanie Laynes has posted a variety of videos to her TikTok account detailing some of the worst things she’s experienced in her line of work.

She revealed in one video what she would tell her Brazilian wax clients.

“We know when you don’t wash you a***. We know that you don’t know how to use toilet paper correctly, there’s always a bit stuck,” Stephanie said.

“We know when you have sex and come in to get a wax. We keep your evidence on the treatment table, and the scent remains even after you leave.

“Please wash with soap and water before you come to your appointment because we know.”

Stephanie explained in another video that handling toilet paper is an important part of their job.

“A Brazilian waxer would know that many people don’t realize how much toilet paper is still stuck in the nether regions and then when it falls out, you look at me like it’s mine,” She said.

Stephanie said that although she doesn’t judge those in these situations, she hopes her videos will encourage people to wash their hands thoroughly before they go.

“It is this kind of judgment that makes people afraid to get waxed,” One person commented on a video.

Stephanie was not pleased with the comment and replied: “Not judgment at all. I was sharing what many estheticians who deal with Brazilian waxing, what lots of massage therapists endure, what nurses endure, and what the OBG or neurology [endure].

“Everyone who deals directly with the genitals must endure this, even if you ignore the request.

“Most people who wax ask you to shower before you come. What we find is people really don’t care or some of them are just nosed deaf. There’s no judgment, we’re just asking you to be clean before your appointment.”

Many viewers supported the video and shared their thoughts in comments.

“Complete disregard for your hygiene while getting an intimate luxury service is disrespectful,” One person wrote.

“Sooo as professionals we’re supposed to be subjected to the uncleanliness of others… please! It’s offensive!” One person said it.

A third person commented: “I wash the day of the appointment as close as possible to the time and bring wipes to freshen up.”

