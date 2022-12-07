Atatiana Jefferson’s murder: A former cop is being tried

Atatiana Jefferson’s aunt was murdered by a Texas cop officer. A boy aged 11 took to the witness stand.

Jefferson was 28 years old when a police officer responded to an alarm about possible burglary called. Jefferson was then shot and killed. When she thought she had heard something outside their Fort Worth house, she pulled out her gun and held it close to her as she approached her bedroom’s back. Zion Carr (8 at the time) told jurors.

Zion said that he believed he was “dreaming” Then, she fell to the ground.

Aaron Dean and two other police officers rushed to the house, having just shot Jefferson through a window.

“I wasn’t upset, I was confused,” Zion described how he felt about Oct. 12, 2019, “because I didn’t know if … it was a dream and I wasn’t waking up still.”

His aunt was his inspiration. “was crying and just shaking.”

Zion told jurors he and his aunt were up late playing video games, and that after he burned hamburger patties, she had opened the house’s doors to let out the smoke. One neighbor reached out to a police station for help about an unlocked door.

“I am calling about my neighbor,” According to the caller, “Well, the front doors have been open since 10 o’clock and I haven’t seen anybody moving around. It’s not normal for them to have both of the doors open this time of night.”

Dean’s body camera was rolling as he responded to the call. He turned towards a window and walked back to the front of the house. Although he didn’t say he was a cop, egged Jefferson on to give up her gun. He fired just seconds later and killed Jefferson. He claims says she was pointing a gun at him, but when Jefferson’s nephew took the stand, he said the gun was pointing down.

“Are you sure she didn’t have it up at all?” Bob Gill, defense attorney, asked the question.

“No, sir,” Zion replied.

“You told us something different about how your aunt was holding that gun, didn’t you?” Gill asked.

“No, sir,” Zion stated.

Dean was arrested two days later on a warrant for murder. Dean was arrested on a murder warrant by Fort Worth’s interim police chief Ed Kraus. Dallas Morning News report. The Morning News reported that Kraus and Betsy Price, former Mayor of New York City, said Jefferson had the right to defend her rights.

Miles Brissette, the defense attorney, said that Dean thought he was at danger with the other officer responding to his call. He took a step back and yelled as trained, firing one shot.

“This case is about fact and not emotion,” Brissette said. “That officer considered that to be deadly force against him and acted accordingly.”

In their opening statements, the prosecution stated that Dean did not have a reason to resort to lethal force.

“This is not a justification, this is not a self-defense case — this is murder,” Ashlea deener was the prosecutor. “Your home is supposed to be the one place on earth that you get to go to be safe, to seek shelter, to seek refuge. But for Atatiana Jefferson, her home was not her refuge, it was not her sanctuary or her safe place — it was her demise.

“And she left in a body bag because of what he did,” Deener continued.