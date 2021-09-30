At His Gabby’s Funeral Her Dad Shares an Emotional Message

Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, had a touching and emotional message to share with the world at his daughter’s funeral ceremony in Long Island on Sunday, September 26. Her stepfather shared his deepest thoughts.

Joseph spoke out about domestic abuse while also praising his daughter, who the FBI recently discovered. Brian Laundrie, Gabby’s boyfriend, is still being sought by the police.

Many people, including Gabby’s family, believe that he may have gone missing intentionally because everyone searched for him. Gabby’s dad attended the funeral with a heavy heart but asked others not to be sad.

Gabby’s stepfather, father, and mother share their thoughts at the funeral. | Photo: twitter.com/BrianEntin/status

Joseph asked the people to honor Gabby without being mournful because she wouldn’t have wanted things that way. Following his own experience of dealing with the loss of a young girl, he offered some advice on relationships to everyone. He said:

“If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now. Take care of yourself first.”

He then shared a few videos of Gabby’s road trip, hoping to help inspire the people, including girls and women. Gabby’s father shared another piece of advice, adding that they should do it now rather than wait if anyone wanted to go on a trip somewhere.

Given the uncertainty of life and the sudden demise of his 22-year-old daughter, he urged people to do things while they still had the time. He explained how truly amazing Gabby was, further adding:

“So, if you’re going to leave here today, I’m asking that you guys be inspired by the way she treated people, all people.”

Joseph shared that the entire planet knew who his daughter was, not just because she was a famous YouTuber, but for how she lived and left the world inspiring everyone.

Several people attended Gabby’s funeral ceremony, and many of them came from distant areas to offer their condolence and pay respect. The body of Gabby was found in Wyoming earlier this week. A coroner confirmed that it was a case involving suspected homicide.

The cause of her death is not yet known. Gabby was presented with an empty urn as her body remains in police custody. Laundrie’s family said they hadn’t heard from him in over a week.

The Florida police are currently scanning a nature reserve of 25,000 acres in search of a trail that could lead them to Laundrie, an individual of great interest in the case.

The Florida blogger Gabby was reported missing by her family back in August. She had been traveling around the U.S.A with Laundrie at the time. They lived in a campervan and shared their travel diaries online.

Laundrie returned home in September without her and was then reported missing after things went wrong. The police shared bodycam footage of the fight between Laundrie and Gabby on August 12.

Laundrie was seen blaming his girlfriend’s psychological health for their fight. Another source shared that Gabby and Laundrie had a heated argument on the phone the day before. Gabby’s mother also shared that they had a troubled relationship.