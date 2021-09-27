Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk Showdown Tonight

Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk in a huge showdown tonight. AJ, 31, saw talks for his big fight with Tyson Fury collapse and now takes on unbeaten Usyk instead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is nearly a year since Usyk beat Derek Chisora and nine months since Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev at the SSE Arena and there are more than just belts on the line. With a potential British mega-fight against Fury in the pipeline – after the Gypsy King faces Deontay Wilder – this will be an indicator of form and pedigree for an undisputed crown.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk will take place tonight,t9 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The ring walk is scheduled for around 9.50 pm. The first bell is expected to ring at approximately 10.12 pm UK time. Eddie Hearn, his stated his belief that the fight will start bang on ten this time around, in contrast to most AJ bouts which end up commencing at closer to 11 pm. He said: “AJ’s ring walk will probably be around 10 pm, that’s reasonably early. “And I believe the broadcast will start around 7 pm. So that will be five fights and then Anthony Joshua”

Joshua vs Usyk will be shown in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office. The price will be £24.95. Though the fight is the last one on AJ’s Sky contract with the organization, after which he will become a broadcasting free agent. The show will be on DAZN in the United States, with the fight due to get going around 5 pm ET.

There is an intriguing undercard ahead of the main event, with Callum Smith making his light-heavyweight debut against Lenin Castillo. Smith lost to Canelo Alvarez last time out and has stepped up two weight classes in the process. Meanwhile, Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell continues his career with his fourth pro fight against Sonni Martinez.

The confirmed fights for the Joshua vs Usyk undercard are as follows: