Animal Kingdom Spoilers: What Does The Finale Have In Store For Pope Cody

TNT’s hit crime drama Animal Kingdom follows the Cody family and their countless criminal heists under the control of the matriarch of the family Smurf (Ellen Barkin). The Codys’ world is shaken when J (Finn Cole), 17, moves in with estranged family members after his mother’s overdose.

Based on the Australian movie of the same title, the series has made steps to stand out. However, there are some similarities between the two. The foundation of Animal Kingdom — J adapting to his criminal family— is taken straight from David Michôd’s film. The beginning of the film and the television series are the same but they take two distinct paths.