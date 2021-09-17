Amidst the Backlash of Met Gala Addison Rae Cancels Her Performance just 2 Day Before The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

TikTok superstar Addison Rae canceled her performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which begins Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rae, 20, was set to perform on Saturday at the Daytime Stage, alongside Oliva Rodrigo, All Time Low, Gabby Barrett, and Saweetie. Rae’s week ended in disappointment after she had started it by attending the Met Gala on Monday. “Hi, y’all! After a lot of thinking, I’ve decided that it’s best to not perform at iHeart,” the He’s All That star wrote in an Instagram Story message Thursday. “I want to give my fans 110%, and I don’t feel like I’m ready to do that. Thank you for your understanding and support. Love y’all.” Rae did not elaborate further. Rae made her Met Gala debut wearing a gorgeous red vintage Tom Ford gown for Gucci from 2003. Her new blonde hair color was also shown off. Rae and her image architect, Law Roach, picked a dress from an American designer who is unknown to “empower women,” she told Vogue on the red carpet, reports PEOPLE. “I wanted to pay homage to that,” she said, adding, “We found exactly what kind of message we wanted to put across, and this dress was perfect for that.”

Ford’s early 2000 Gucci campaigns inspired even Rae’s hairdo. “When you look at all of the Gucci references during the Tom Ford era, everything had a certain sleekness that exuded freedom,” hairstylist and Virtue Labs Creative Director Adir Abergel told PEOPLE. “Tom knew how to bring strength and confidence with his clothes to make a woman feel sexy. That’s exactly what I wanted to do with the hair.”

Rae’s appearance at the Met Gala caused many people to be angry on Twitter about Rae being there. She is now one of the most loved stars on social media. She has over 84.4 million followers on TikTok and 39.9 million followers on Instagram. She also made her acting debut in Netflix’s gender-bending She’s All That remake He’s All That. The film was not well received by critics but was a big success for Netflix. Rae even signed a multimillion-dollar nonexclusive deal with Rae to continue producing films.

Rae is not known for her response to criticism, but she said that she takes filmmaking seriously and has always wanted acting. “Now, it’s just time for me to take that extra step, go the extra mile to make sure people can see my passion for acting going forward,” she recently told The Los Angeles Times. “I really hope that people give [the movie] a chance – give me a chance to show myself as an actress and not go into it with a negative mindset.”