American Airlines launches its first direct flights between the US and Caribbean hotspots

AMERICAN Airlines launches new direct flights between the US and a Caribbean island in 2023.

This new route departs from Miami and will take you daily to British Virgin Islands.

American Airlines launches the first direct flights from the United States to the British Virgin Islands

The flight is the first from the US. Other routes have to either stop in Puerto Rico or take a ferry from St Thomas.

Two-hour flight will be available starting in November 2023.

Flying on an Embraer E175 aircraft with 88 passengers, the plane will depart from Miami Airport and land at Beef Island Airport.

Daily flights take off at 10.20am, and land at 1:30pm. Return flights depart at 2:20pm. They land in Miami at 5 :40pm.

British Virgin Islands’ Minister of Communications and Works Kye Rymer said: “We are very happy to welcome back American Airlines to the British Virgin Islands.

“This venture to have direct flights between Miami and the British Virgin Islands will make it significantly easier, faster, and more affordable for persons from around the world to come to the British Virgin Islands, which is one of the must-visit tourist destinations in the world.”

American Airlines doesn’t fly to every Caribbean island.

In 2013, the airline began the first direct flights between Miami and Anguilla.

American Airlines launched direct flights between Austin and Montego Bay in Jamaica last year.

