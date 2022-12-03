Alex Jones Filing for Bankruptcy

Just a day after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made headlines for facilitating another Kanye West antisemitic rant, the Infowars kingpin is back in the news – this time because he is filing for chapter 11 personal bankruptcy, due to the almost $1.5 billion in damages juries awarded this year to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims. Jones famously stated repeatedly that Sandy Hook was a terrorist attack in Connecticut. “false flag” operation was successful and the children survived.

The filing happened in the Southern District of Texas in Houston; previously Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Jones’ Infowars, filed bankruptcy in July. According to The New York Times, “the new filing could further delay payment of the verdicts for the families, who would need to seek payment through the bankruptcy courts alongside other creditors. But it could also force a greater degree of scrutiny on the finances of Mr. Jones’s empire.”

Jones has been the subject of lawsuits for over four years. Jones refuses to give business records and financial information, often deliberately concealing how much Jones (and various other companies) have.

A Connecticut jury in October awarded $965 million to the families of victims in compensatory damages. Later, the judge amended the amount and gave the families $473 million for punitive damages. In Texas, the parents of the child who was killed during the shooting were awarded $49 million.

The timing of Jones’ filing is strategic. As The AP points are out, there was a hearing scheduled on Friday morning on the Sandy Hook Families’ request to attach the assets of Jones and his company to secure money for the damages. The bankruptcy filing halted all proceedings in the Connecticut case and forced the judge to cancel today’s scheduled hearing.

Since Jones began spouting his unfounded, deeply harmful conspiracy theories, the victims’ families have been constantly harassed. The massacre resulted in the deaths of twenty-six children and six adults. Threats of violence have followed the families after Jones’ statements, which he categorically refused to back down from, even during the trials.

“Like every other cowardly move Alex Jones has made, this bankruptcy will not work,” Chris Mattei is one of the Connecticut attorneys who worked for the families. “The bankruptcy system does not protect anyone who engages in intentional and egregious attacks on others, as Mr. Jones did. The American judicial system will hold Alex Jones accountable, and we will never stop working to enforce the jury’s verdict.”