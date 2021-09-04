AGT Judge Howie Mandel Controversial Critique Draws Backlash!

Howie Mandel’s Comments towards contestants during the semi-finals America’s Got TalentBacklash has erupted. Surprisingly, one of Mandel’s biggest critics was none other than notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell. Fans of the contestant in question, YouTuber Madilyn Bailey, also took to Twitter to fervently protest their favorite’s treatment by the longtime judge.

‘America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel Faces Backlash

Madilyn Bailey was unable to make it to the semi-finals. America’s Got Talent after she gave a disappointing rendition of Sia’s “Titanium” The quarterfinals were tough for Bailey, but her supporters rallied behind her and she was able to make it through to the next round. Bailey is a singer/songwriter and decided to perform an original song in honor of her grandmother.

Harsh Words For Madilyn Bailey

Though many fans online said they were moved to tears during the emotional performance, one person who definitely wasn’t touched was Howie Mandel. Former host of Deal or no deal didn’t hold back when it came his time to give the singer feedback. “OK, Madilyn, listen. You’re very good, that was kind of touching. I’m going to be totally honest, you’re a very lucky girl that I think – lady, woman, person – that America is voting and not for me. I didn’t think that was anything.”

Mandel finished his commentary and was almost drowned out by the boos of the audience. He then concluded. “I think you’re a good singer. I responded to you. I’m incredibly disappointed. I responded to you in your audition, when you sang those mean tweets. I thought that was quirky, funny, inventive. And now, I don’t think this was anything, to be honest with you.” It wasn’t just the audience that disagreed with Mandel’s take.

Simon Cowell: A Surprising Defense

Simon Cowell may be known as a tough guy when it comes to disappointing performances, but this time around it wasn’t the contestant that he blasted. “Am I allowed to say ‘ass’ on American TV?”The former American IdolThe hardliner asked a little late and inexplicably. But he was quickly confirmed that he could continue. “OK, good, because Howie, you’re talking out of it.”

Cowell spoke next to Bailey and told him,

“Madilyn, good for you, because that’s exactly what you want people to do in a semifinal – be true to who you are.” He added that she took Mandel’s criticism this night and all critiques throughout the competition “so well and so graciously.”

He concluded that “I’m so proud of you. I have so much respect for you. Do not listen to a single word Howie Mandel said.” Fans echoed his sentiment online, with many taking to Twitter to not only blast Mandel’s commentary but to offer Bailey their support.

Twitter Gets a Crowd of Fans To Express Their Discontent

[email protected] #AGT Howie, I’ve loved you for years!! Your comments to Madilyn Bailey tonight, however, were completely unnecessary and off the mark. It was almost rude. It could be better. — Debbie Gutierrez (@56chica) September 1, 2021

@MadilynShe performed an incredible rendition of a song she wrote to her grandma in her memory. The song is very technical and showcases her range, control, and lyricism. @howiemandelThey had the courage to say, “It was nothing,”You can do it multiple times. He should be ashamed. @AGT #AGT — Bailey C. Benedict, Ph.D. (she/her) (@baileycbenedict) September 1, 2021

Bailey, for her part, seemed to just let the negative comments roll off of her back. She shared her thoughts on the exchange multiple times via Twitter, sometimes laughing and sometimes with deep gratitude to all those who helped her reach this point in the contest.

yes I am a woman… and luck has certainly played a role in getting me to where i am, but i created my own luckThank you! 😤 I couldn’t do any of this without you fam!!! I’m sooo grateful!! — Madilyn Bailey (@madilyn) September 1, 2021

The results of the show will be airing tonight, so we won’t know Bailey’s future with the competition for sure until they’re announced this evening. She’s worked hard to get where she is, but it’s up to America to decide if she’s got what it takes to get to the next stage in the competition.